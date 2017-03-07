Jennifer Lopez’s Weight Loss Food Diet Tips Use BodyLab TastyShake, Kale Salad

If J.Lo can look the way she does without depriving herself, then so can you.

“I don’t deprive myself,” Lopez said in an interview with People. “But I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

What’s her secret, you ask?

“I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me.”

“Dieting” shouldn’t be synonymous with “starvation.” To get an idea of what a healthy weight-loss regimen looks like, take a peek at what J. Lo eats in a day.

Hydration

Water throughout the day

Breakfast

BodyLab TastyShake Berry Berry Good smoothie

1 scoop of BodyLab TastyShake

3/4 cup strawberries

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup raspberries

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup ice cubes

Lunch

Kale salad with queso

1 bunch of kale, large stems removed and leaves finely chopped

2 tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds

2/3 oz. crumbled queso

2/3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 of a large shallot, minced, sea salt to taste

Snack

A medium-size apple

Dinner

1 boneless, skinless grilled chicken breast with:

1/2 cup sautéed brussels sprouts

1/2 cup baked yams with sea salt

Dessert

Chocolate chip cookie

Total Calories

1392

What is BodyLab?

BodyLab, founded by Jennifer Lopez in 2015, is a wellness brand “designed for women by women” that makes unique protein blends.

“BodyLab for me is the latest manifestation of the passion I have to be the best me,” J.Lo told Shape. “And it’s more than just protein powder: BodyLab is about empowering, encouraging, enabling, and educating women to love their bodies, to be strong, confident, and the happiest versions of themselves.”

Kick your workout into high gear! Try these five veggie-based breakfast smoothies from A Beautiful Mess, all made with our TastyShake! A post shared by BodyLab (@bodylabforwomen) on Feb 1, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

#BeTheGirl Challenge

In 2015, J.Lo launched a 10-week program called the #BeTheGirl Challenge, a fitness competition designed to encourage women to be happier and healthier.

“I’m asking the women of America to join me this Spring in the #BeTheGirl challenge so together we can work, motivate, and empower each other to be the best version of ourselves,” Lopez said in a promotional video. “When I eat, you eat. When I sweat, you sweat. When I run, you run. Let’s kick-start a healthy lifestyle together with the BodyLab line of products, free App, and online tools.”

Lo’s #BeTheGirl challenge consisted of three phases:

Repair and Reboot: During this phase, contestants were asked to detox and cleanse their body with a fat-burner contained in the 7-Day Ultra-Fast Slim Kit.

During this phase, contestants were asked to detox and cleanse their body with a fat-burner contained in the 7-Day Ultra-Fast Slim Kit. Burn and Build: During the second phase, participants were to burn fat and boost their metabolism with the Thermodynamic Total Burn, Thermodynamic Pre-Workout Extender, and BodyLab TastyShake Complete Whey Protein Complex.

During the second phase, participants were to burn fat and boost their metabolism with the Thermodynamic Total Burn, Thermodynamic Pre-Workout Extender, and BodyLab TastyShake Complete Whey Protein Complex. Endurance: Contestants maintained stamina through the Endurance phase with the Endurance Boosting Deep Tissue Oxygenator, which has been clinically proven to improve VO2 max (the established measure of fitness) and Advanced Joint Formula for Active Women.

“When somebody says, ‘She’s the girl of my dreams!’ it means that they are totally in love with her, who she is, how she looks—everything about her they love. When we use the tagline ‘Be the girl of your dreams,’ that’s what you have to be for yourself,” J.Lo said in an interview with Shape. “You have to be in love with everything about yourself and that’s been a lot of my message in my music and in my book. My message is about learning to love yourself. Loving yourself is a big part about becoming the girl of your dreams.”

Not ready to commit? Try the app, it’s free

If you’re not ready to commit to a daily routine, then try starting your journey to the new you with the BodyLab app. In addition to offering the latest health and diet information, the app has a built-in Guilt Free Meal Locator that will help you find healthy, guilt-free meals while you’re out and about (yes, this includes fast food places too!).

Disclaimer: The Inquisitr strongly recommends you consult your physician before beginning any diet or exercise program. The Inquisitr does not endorse any of the diets or diet techniques mentioned in this article.

[Feature Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]