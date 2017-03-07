Ciara, Russell Wilson Nude Family Pregnancy Photos Go Viral

Ciara recently tweeted out her nearly nude family photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. The singer and her husband are pregnant, and Ciara has one child from her previous relationship with the rapper, Future.

The usually private celebrity shared a vulnerable family pregnancy shoot with the world on Tuesday, and the photos have gone viral. The internet cannot get enough of this sweet, growing family.

Grammy-winning singer Ciara and her NFL star husband, Russell Wilson, debut their revealing photo shoot which will be featured in this month’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Ciara’s interview for the magazine is titled “Ciara: Pregnant And More Powerful Than Ever.”

Ciara joked with Harper’s Bazaar that she had two babies on the way, saying, “I’ve got this baby and my album.”

Ciara has kept tight-lipped about her upcoming album with Warner Bros. Records, but she did say that the songs would “make the world dance.”

The R&B singer also posed for the magazine topless in a pair of light-washed Levis, showing off her growing baby bump.

Ciara beamed with happiness as she spoke about her husband, Russell Wilson, who is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

“If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams —whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever, then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving.” “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you.”

Ciara also touched on the importance of her relationship with herself.

“You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

The singer said that she had realized that being vulnerable was a form of strength that she had come to appreciate.

“Once you’re able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it’s life changing.”

Most of all, Ciara admitted that she was thrilled to be welcoming another child into the world.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life. Like, Oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around!”

The R&B singer did say that she knew she and her husband, Russell, would be much busier with two children.

“Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

Ciara mentioned that her son, Future, had taught her patience “above all.”

She said that her son cannot wait to be a big brother and is fascinated by his mother’s baby bump. Ciara said, “He’ll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby.'”

“‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

Throughout her second pregnancy, Ciara has been craving oranges and ice water. To help her caffeine cravings, the singer drinks green Japanese tea.

