‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Hangs With Yolanda Hadid Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Erika Girardi is keeping in touch with Yolanda Hadid despite the former model having exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year.

Nearly one year after Hadid announced her sudden exit from the Bravo reality series with a statement to fans on Instagram, the two women reunited.

“Much Love and Respect for this sweet angel,” Hadid wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Erika Girardi sharing a sweet kiss.

Erika Girardi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the series’ 6th season as a friend of Hadid and her now-ex-husband, David Foster. At the same time, Kathryn Edwards was brought to the series but while Girardi returned for Season 7, Edwards left the series after just one season.

Following Hadid’s Instagram post last June, Erika Girardi spoke of her exit from the show.

“It’s terrible, but she has to do what’s right for her,” Erika Girardi said during an interview with Access Hollywood last year, via a report by The Daily Dish. “I wish her well on her journey… That doesn’t stop my friendship from her. I was just on the phone with her like two days ago anyway, so nothing changes except she’s not on camera.”

Erika Girardi also spoke of her relationship with Yolanda Hadid during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show Dirty, Sexy, Funny. “She feels good. She’s getting better,” Girardi explained to the host of Hadid’s ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Although McCarthy noted that Hadid’s “recovery happened awfully quickly,” Erika Girardi confirmed that while she had been doing better in recent months, she was not yet cured.

“She is not 100 percent better,” Erika Girardi said. “No, she’s got a long way to go. She just had another surgery, like, two weeks ago. I don’t want to say what it is because that’s not fair for me to say. But she’s not 100 percent. She’s still in there. She’s still fighting.”

In other Erika Girardi news, the reality star and singer was recently announced as part of the Season 24 cast of Dancing With the Stars.

Following the announcement of Erika Girardi’s addition to the show, she spoke to E! News about the support she will surely have from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. “I’m sure they’ll be on the phone as soon as we finish. Call me, girls!” she said.

As for which of her personas would be competing, Erika Girardi revealed she would be staying home while her alter-ego, Erika Jayne, would be taking the stage and competing against a number of other celebrities, including Glee‘s Heather Morris, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, gymnast Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei, Mr. T, singer Charo, comedian Chris Kattan, bull rider Bonner Bolton, former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and NFL player Rashad Jennings.

“I have a great partner. I’ve already pretty much won,” Erika Girardi’s partner, Gleb Savchenko, told the outlet. “But we just need to do a little bit of dancing. I can’t wait to get in the studio for our first rehearsal. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV, and don’t miss the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 premiere on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]