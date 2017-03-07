Megyn Kelly Rocks New Look While Enjoying Time Out With Her Kids

Megyn Kelly is rocking a new look while enjoying her stay-at-home mom status. Photos were captured of the journalist shopping with her two sons for school supplies on Monday.

The former Fox News anchor is taking time off before she begins her duties at NBC, which will include a morning news hour, an afternoon show, and a Sunday night news magazine.

Daily Mail published images of Megyn Kelly with much longer hair that was swept back at the top and pulled into a ponytail. She was seen shopping with her two sons — Edward, 7, and Thatcher, 3 — at Michael’s after picking up Edward from school.

The 46-year-old was stylish in a pair of ripped black skinny jeans, a $1,885 white Moncler jacket, and suede wedges.

Megyn Kelly and her kids filled their cart up with an array of school supplies that included glue, branches, packing boxes, and fake flowers.

Megyn showed off her longer, lighter blonde hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26. It’s a softer look for the talented journalist, who sported a shorter, bolder look while working at the Fox News Channel.

Kelly has had longer hair in the past, but she’s been partial to the shorter style as her star shined brighter since she managed to get under President Trump’s skin when he was campaigning. An opening question at the first Republican debate about his tendency to insult women based on their looks ignited a tirade of ugly tweets about Megyn Kelly. The feud has since been resolved but put her in an even better place professionally.

Megyn Kelly recently gave an interview to Closer about her decision to leave Fox News despite being offered more money to stay. Family has become a bigger priority to her and she’s loving the fact that she can be the one to tuck her children in at night.

“I’m the one who tucks them in, which is worth more to me than any money, any job, any power.”

Although Megyn Kelly is taking a break from broadcasting, she’s been hosting a book on Facebook Live Once once a week since last month in which she talks about her book, Settle for More.

An NBC source tells Daily Mail that Megyn won’t be hosting a Today-related hour of morning television and that it’ll be a “new brand.” A fourth hour of Today has already been canceled, a decision that shook up hosting duties for Al Roker and Tamron Hall; Hall left NBC as a result of the executive decision.

There were rampant rumors that NBC hiring Megyn Kelly meant the jobs of other star anchors at the network were threatened. Tabloids reported that Savannah Guthrie was in fear over losing her Today spot alongside Matt Lauer, but an NBC executive has emphatically denied this is the case.

“The goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC. We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.”

Savannah Guthrie has signed another multi-year contract and isn’t going anywhere, it’s been confirmed. In spite of this, some outlets suggest every time Guthrie returns to the studio while on maternity leave, it’s because she’s standing her ground against Kelly in the event network bosses want to replace her.

Having Megyn Kelly come aboard NBC’s team is believed to catapult the network into even higher ratings among its viewing audience. For the time being, she’s cherishing the extra time she’s spending with her family.

