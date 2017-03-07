Apple Genius Bar: Steve Jobs Once Thought It Was A Stupid Idea

The Genius Bar has been one of the most successful things about Apple Store retail locations for the past several years. However, there was a time when former Apple CEO Steve Jobs thought it was a bad idea. Mac Rumors has the news.

While the Genius Bar is the focal point of the Apple Store, it turns out the idea was initially panned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. On the Recode Decode podcast, Apple’s former retail chief Ron Johnson recalled the day he told Jobs about the Genius Bar. Steve’s initial reaction to the idea: “That’s so idiotic! It’ll never work!”

The article adds that Jobs felt that he could see why some would think the Genius Bar was the “right” idea, but he wasn’t convinced — at least at the time — that people who knew about technology would be able to effectively communicate with customers. Many of the commenters after the article stressed that the so-called technological marvels at the Genius Bar aren’t really marvels in the first place.

“You don’t need to be a genius to read off of a check sheet,” says Jnesbitt82.

“The real geeks are in the back,” claims Boast.

However, it’s quite obvious that the Genius Bar ended up being a great idea, and it has served the Apple Store very well over the past several years. However, the Genius Bar entered some controversy back in 2012 when Gizmodo posted their training manual.

“The Genius Training Student Workbook we received is the company’s most up to date, we’re told, and runs a bizarre gamut of Apple Dos and Don’ts, down to specific words you’re not allowed to use, and lessons on how to identify and capitalize on human emotions.”

Gizmodo adds that the entire manual is dedicated to empathizing, counseling, and cheering up customers since the emphasis is that a happy customer will buy things. The gist is that an Apple Genius should manipulate the emotions of people in order to gain a sale. As controversial as it sounds, many believe that it is just a good business practice.

If you have ever dealt with a Genius Bar employee, you know that they are usually friendly, knowledgeable, and always try and come up with a solution. At times, they have been known to replace things that are beyond any warranty period. And many of the Geniuses truly enjoy their jobs.

According to Billboard, Apple decided to change the name of the Genius Bar in 2016.

“Apple’s heavily used ‘Genius Bar’ for fixing problems with its devices is being renamed ‘Genius Grove’ and being relocated into a bigger area of the store with more tables and chairs to create a more relaxing atmosphere for those who might be stressed about a malfunctioning iPhone or computer.”

The article also indicates that Apple is setting up cubes and balls in an area called “The Forum” that can seat up to 100 people for educational sessions about photography, music, and additional topics covered by experts. San Francisco’s Apple Store added a space called “The Boardroom” where tech startup companies and other small businesses can hold closed-door meetings.

According to Glass Door, Apple employees make good money in comparison to employees at other retail stores. Genius Bar employees make an average of $20.71 per hour, and some even make as much as $30 an hour. Regular sales employees make an average of $14.75 per hour. The benefits for full-time employees are also said to be excellent. Apple may make a ton of cash, but the fact that their employees are paid and treated well says a lot extra about the Cupertino company.

[Featured Image by Claudio Villa/Getty Images]