Trumpcare vs Iphone 7 – You Have to Choose One, Says GOP Congressman

Trumpcare means that you can’t have your Iphone and your healthcare too, says one GOP Congressman.

This was the angering declaration made by Republican Jason Chaffez during a CNN interview on Tuesday. Chaffetz was asked whether Trumpcare’s reduced tax incentives and limited focus on individual mandate will cause less people to have healthcare in the United States.

“Well, we’re getting rid of the individual mandate. We’re getting rid of those things that people said that they don’t want.” Chaffetz said before launching into the choice that Americans have in Trump’s America.

GOP Rep. Chaffetz: Americans may need to choose between "new iphone… they just love" and investing in health care https://t.co/5Hxwn2uOl5 — New Day (@NewDay) March 7, 2017

“And you know what? Americans have choices, and they’ve gotta make a choice,” he said. “And so maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They’ve gotta make those decisions themselves.”

As Think Progress notes, you cant compare the cost of healthcare and the cost of a new Iphone.

The cost of an Iphone 7 is roughly $700 without a contract. The Department Of Health and Human Services reported last year that the cost of healthcare had risen to approximately $10,000 per person.

On social media, many Americans mocked Chaffetz for his statements which many viewed as insensitive.

2 Year cost of iPhone = $649

2 Year cost of Health Insurance = $11,230#TrumpCare #Chaffetz pic.twitter.com/0EMsbPiMkw — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) March 7, 2017

I had to file bankruptcy b/c I had $30,000 in medical bills… If only I hadn't gotten that iphone I could of paid it ????#Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/7aOVzO4dbi — THE❄️ (@snowflake3185) March 7, 2017

Chaffetz: If you want health care, you can't buy an iPhone. Everyone: Siri, who is running against Jason Chaffetz?#TrumpCare #Resist — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 7, 2017

iPhone v #TrumpCare

At least with an iPhone you can call 911 after TrumpCare destroys your coverage@jasoninthehouse https://t.co/b2UWM9weST — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 7, 2017

The internet also did what the internet does best: it created memes out of the entire situation.

Trumpcare isn’t the home run that House Republicans were probably expecting. As Inquisitr previously reported, the GOP Healthcare Plan is getting serious backlash from conservative commentators and congressmen.

As Mic reports, a recent poll by CNN/ORC revealed that a majority of Americans are satisfied with their current health coverage and quality of care. However, Americans are divided almost 50/50 on some key changes the GOP’s alternative seeks to enact.

Fifty percent of Americans oppose removing the penalty against those who don’t buy health insurance and removing the income-based tax credit and replacing it with an age-based tax credit. Forty-eight percent of Americans support are in favor of removing the penalty mandate and 46% support tax credits that are age based.

Chaffetz is the chair of the House oversight committee. In that same interview he declared that he would investigate Trump’s wiretapping claims. Over the weekend, President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his campaign headquarters at Trump Tower. Obama has since vehemently denied these claims.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he texted FBI Director James Comey over wiretap claims, didn't hear back https://t.co/yqSazYJRgE — New Day (@NewDay) March 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]