Swae Lee Sex Tape: Rae Sremmurd Rapper Uploads Explicit Video To Instagram

Swae Lee appears to have uploaded his own sex tape to Instagram this week, with the Rae Sremmurd rapper leaving the explicit video up before quickly deleting it.

The video was only on the social media site for close to half an hour, but that was long enough for followers of the rapper to take notice and for the video to spread across social media. As XXL noted, the video didn’t actually identify anyone involved but the context was quite clear.

“The video reportedly sees Swae getting it on with a woman in a white tank top,” the report noted. “The person has their back turned toward the camera so we don’t see their face, but what’s going on is pretty clear.”

The sex tape comes out just as Swae Lee is set to embark on a major tour. The Weeknd recently added Rae Smemmurd to his Legends of the Fall Tour for the U.S. portion, which starts in April. The stateside portion of the tour is set to have 25 stops, XXL noted.

As KSFM noted, Swae Lee claimed that the sex tape was never supposed to see the light of day, though some people have their suspicions on whether it could have been intentionally leaked.

“While he’s claimed the post was an accident, some people aren’t buying it,” the report noted. “Regardless, the 21-year-old likely gained some new followers.”

Swae Lee isn’t the only rapper to deal with some sex tape drama in recent weeks. Back in January, legally troubled rapper Kodak Black live-streamed a video of himself and other men having sex with a woman.

As Vibe noted, the video was streamed to the internet via Instagram Live and showed Kodak Black bragging about disclosure forms he had the woman sign.

“The rapper aired the hotel room shenanigans on Thursday evening (Jan. 26) to the dismay of his fans,” the Vibe report noted. “Before showing the young woman (who didn’t look like she wanted to be filmed), the rapper shared with fans how he requires papers from groupies who want to lay in the sheets with him. Things only got worse for the rapper when portions of the video were ripped from the stream and placed on Twitter.”

There was some worry that the incident might mar an already troubled career. Kodak Black was sentenced to probation and house arrest last year and is currently facing a charge of sexual assault. He remains in jail after being picked up on a violation of his parole last week.

Other rappers have been the target of more unintentional sex tape leaks. Two years ago, rapper Lil Wayne was allegedly threatened with the release of an explicit video of himself with two women.

Snippets of the alleged video appeared to be leaked by a site called Diary of a Hollywood Street King, which noted that the rapper had a legally aggressive response.

“Last month, Vivid Entertainment was presented with a four-minute clip of the Lil Wayne’s sex tape. After viewing the sex tape, reps at Vivid immediately called their alliance over at TMZ and sold the story. “Everyone knows Wayne’s a source for TMZ. That’s why TMZ immediately got at Wayne, telling him about the story. Once they hipped Wayne, he said: ‘If someone sells a sex tape of me with my socks on, I’ll sue.'”

Aside from his assurance that the release was an accident, Swae Lee has not addressed the sex tape in any more detail.

