‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Gets Raise, Welcomes Audrina Patridge?

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Season 12 cast is reportedly at odds, and Bravo TV is allegedly doing damage control prior to the series’ upcoming premiere.

According to a new report, Bravo executives have offered the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, which includes Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, a huge bonus for keeping their drama on-screen and off Twitter.

“Bravo has added a $30,000 bonus to each of their contracts. But the only way that they will get the money is if they stay completely silent on social media!” a Radar Online report revealed to readers on March 6.

“[The Real Housewives of Orange County cast] cannot bash each other, or reveal any secrets until the show airs,” the insider said. “The producers really seem to want this upcoming season to be a surprise!”

During last year’s 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson, 54, and the newest addition to the cast, Kelly Dodd, 43, took on Gunvalson’s ex-best friend, Tamra Judge, 49, and their other co-stars, Shannon Beador, 52, and Heather Dubrow, 48.

Although the majority of the Season 11 cast is expected to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, including Gunvalson and Dodd, who confirmed their return earlier this week, Heather Dubrow confirmed she would not be returning to the show earlier this year, but Dubrow didn’t reveal why she had decided to quit.

“Bravo knows that all of the ladies have such big mouths, but they also know that they are all money hungry,” the insider told Radar Online. “Basically, they are paying all of them to stay silent and not throw shade on social media or anywhere else until they are given permission to do so.”

With Dubrow having moved on from the series, fans have been left wondering who will replace her, and while there has been no official confirmation from the network regarding the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, there has been one major clue.

Last month, an OK! Magazine report claimed Audrina Patridge, formerly of MTV’s The Hills, had been tapped by Bravo executives to bring some “young blood” to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“They want someone younger in the mix,” a source revealed to the magazine, claiming the network’s prior efforts to engage a younger audience with the additions of Meghan King Edmonds and Kelly Dodd were unsuccessful.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Edmonds was brought to the series during the show’s 10th season, and Dodd was brought to the show the following year. However, while Edmonds certainly stirred the pot with her co-stars during Season 10, her Season 11 appearance was less eventful and “loose cannon” Dodd took center stage with her outrageous and often inappropriate behavior.

According to the magazine’s report, Vicki Gunvalson would likely feel threatened by Audrina Patridge and attempt to get under her skin, which is exactly what the Real Housewives of Orange County producers would want.

Audrina Patridge was first thrust into the spotlight in 2006 when she was cast alongside Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, and Heidi Montag on The Hills and continued to star on the reality series until it concluded in 2010. From there, Patridge was given her own spinoff series, Audrina, which aired for one season on VH1.

Patridge also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and landed roles in several movies, including Sorority Row, Honey 2, Scary Movie 5 and Into the Blue 2: The Reef.

