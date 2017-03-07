Despicable: Daycare Worker Sarah Gable Allegedly Pushes 4-Year-Old Down Stairs

Seemingly, Sarah Gables let out her frustration on a 4-year-old; a child whose parents trusted her supervision. And, it’s all on video.

Things aren’t looking too good for this former Upper Darby, Pennsylvania daycare worker. After footage was released of 52-year-old Sarah Gable mistreating one of the children, the community is in an uproar.

The incident happened at Childcare of the Future, on the 700 block of Secane Avenue in Primos at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

The video captures the daycare worker as she enters into the stairway behind the child. As the 4-year-old begins to descend the steps, Sarah Gable forcefully pushes her down a flight and into the wall.

The child doesn’t immediately get up. And, in the the same moment Gable realizes her troubles, she looks directly into the newly-installed camera above her. You can see the instant worry on the daycare worker’s face as she turns to “help” the child down the stairs.

Given the image’s clarity, she may as well had said “Cheese!”

By the time she reaches the bottom of the stairway, another daycare worker is there to meet her.

If you’re interested in the video, you can watch it below.

Actually, the person at the bottom of the steps was daycare administrator Shawayne Tavares.

According to ABC News – Philadelphia, the daycare camera had been installed only moments before the incident occurred. And, Tavares happened to be monitoring its footage at the time Sarah Gable pushed the 4-year-old.

Tavares notes the following statements.

“I was so upset. It just hurt me. We don’t treat children here like that. So, it was like, ‘Why would you do that? Why would you push a child down the steps.’ And the way she did it was just so carelessly as if she’d been doing it.”

According to NBC 10 – Philadelphia, Tarvares also states that the daycare worker attempted to lie as she walked down the steps with the child.

“She picked up the shoe and tried to come to the end of the stairs like, ‘Oh, it was her shoe’,” says Tarvares. “I’m like, ‘It’s not her shoe. I saw you. I just watched you on camera do it’.”

The child suffered a knee injury but was still able to return to the school the following class day.

There’s no information regarding whether the camera’s installation was the result of ongoing complaints about Sarah Gable.

However, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood had this to say about the situation.

“When parents give their kids to daycare centers, the expectation is that their children are going to be taken care of.”

Upper Darby Police Department also tweeted various thanks for the community’s support in making them knowledgeable of this story.

“Thanks for bringing awareness to what we consider an important story for parents everywhere,” tweets the department.

Since the incident occurred, Sarah Gable has been arrested.

According to ABC News – Philadelphia, the former daycare worker is being charged with the following crimes:

simple assault harassment and endangering the welfare of the child.

Although, Sarah was arrested and charged, she’s also been released on a $25,000 bond.

Since her release, the source has attempted to contact Gable at her residence. ABC makes the following update.

“We went to Gable’s home in Folcroft Monday night where a man told us, ‘She’s not available at this time.'”

Instead, the press were referred to the daycare worker’s attorney. However, he couldn’t be reached after business hours, says the source.

[Featured Image by Upper Darby Police Department/Official UDPD Released Footage]