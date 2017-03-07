Has Lala Kent Come In Between Scheana Shay And The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast?

Lala Kent quit Vanderpump Rules months ago, but still, she continues to make headlines due to her ongoing ties to the cast.

Following a couple of outings with Scheana Shay at the end of last month, including a friendly encounter with her co-star at the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Lala Kent is being accused of coming in between Scheana Shay and the rest of the cast.

As Radar Online pointed out on March 6, Scheana Shay was seemingly shunned by her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, who attended Sunday night’s iHeart Radio Music Awards together while Scheana Shay was seen arriving to the event with her younger sister.

“Is Shay’s friendship with Lala Kent to blame?” the outlet asked readers.

At the beginning of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Shay infamously told Lala Kent that she didn’t want to be seen engaging in any sort of conversation with her due to Kent’s past comments about Katie Maloney. Then, after being confronted by Lala Kent at SUR Restaurant about statements being made regarding Kent’s potentially married boyfriend, Shay apologized to Kent for saying anything that was untrue. Right away, Maloney blasted Shay for betraying her.

After Maloney made it clear that she did not want to see Shay having any sort of decent interaction with Lala Kent, Shay seemed to keep her distance. Then, after serving as a bridesmaid during Maloney’s wedding to Tom Schwartz last summer, Shay began speaking to Lala Kent once again.

Although it is unclear what prompted the relationship between Shay and Lala Kent, the two women appeared to be quite close during last month’s reunion filming in Los Angeles and posed for a number of social media posts throughout the grueling taping.

Following Sunday night’s awards show, Shay was confronted with tweets about her co-stars’ joint appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

“How come you weren’t with [Stassi Schroeder] and the squad at the [iHeart Radio Music Awards] last night?? Are you guys beefing??” a woman asked.

In response, Shay wrote, “None of them told me they were going. I had plans separately [with] my sister already.”

Right away, fans wanted to know why her best friends wouldn’t tell her that they would be attending the same event as she was planning on attending. However, Shay chose to ignore the speculation and later appeared to confirm that she was on good terms with Ariana Madix and Brittany Cartwright, who she enjoyed a meal with at SUR Restaurant earlier this week.

In other Lala Kent news, the former SUR Restaurant server was recently targeted by her co-star, Jax Taylor, during his appearance on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. As Reality Tea revealed to readers on March 7, Taylor took aim at Lala Kent’s love life, which has been targeted with “married boyfriend” rumors for months.

During the show, host Cohen asked Taylor about “[Lala Kent] and her taste in men.” In turn, Taylor responded, “I mean which one in the moment, right? I mean, which NFL team? I’m sorry. I didn’t say that out loud did I?”

In addition to rumors claiming Lala Kent’s boyfriend is married, there have also been ongoing rumors claiming her mystery man is actually a professional athlete who doesn’t want to tarnish his image by appearing on the Bravo TV series.

