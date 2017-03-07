Animal Adventure Park New York: Live Feed Of Pregnant Giraffe Goes Viral [Watch]

The Animal Adventure Park in New York has a live feed that has millions of people tuning in to watch April the pregnant giraffe. People all over the world have been watching this giraffe as she walks around her pen waiting to go into labor. Sometimes she eats, sometimes she sleeps, and sometimes she gets curious about her neighbor one stall over.

However, everyone is waiting for one thing and one thing only — the birth of April’s calf!

Now, you may or may not know that a mother giraffe gives birth while standing up. So, while April is just hanging out in her stall, her baby could be born at any time and those who are watching the live feed will be able to witness the miracle of life with their very own eyes. Kind of cool, right?

Workers at the Animal Adventure Park in New York have anxiously been awaiting the birth of this calf and have started quite a viral trend by allowing the public to watch April as she prepares for labor. Millions of people have been watching — some for hours on end. Many have become friends, have shared jokes, and have really bonded over this giraffe.

According to KFOR, over 15 million people have tuned into the Animal Adventure Park live stream since it was started about a week ago. You can watch April the giraffe in the video below, but be forewarned; it becomes really addicting!



Updates are available on the Facebook page for the Animal Adventure Park in New York each day. Today, Tuesday, March 7, the privately owned zoo posted the following update.

“April had a very active night that did keep us glued to the cam screen! She settled in around 5:00 and got a few good naps in. Not much else to report on physical or behavioral change.”

Throughout the day, April has been doing what she normally does. She will walk over the camera and give viewers an up close and personal look at her — she’s clearly very curious! Many people have been trying to eye her stomach area and see if she’s having contractions or to see if they can catch that little calf moving around in there — and many people have seen some movement, which is cool in and of itself.

People that have been tuning in to watch April on the Animal Adventure Park’s live feed are worried that the giraffe will give birth while they are sleeping, and they will miss the whole thing. Although it will be on film, and people will be able to watch it later, there really is something awesome about being able to watch this as it happens.

April’s exact due date is unknown. During a recent Q&A event, a zookeeper said, “If we knew the date, we’d let you know. We’re waiting just as patiently as you are.”

And as for what the calf will be named, the zoo is going to let the public decide. There will likely be an open forum (perhaps on Facebook) where suggestions can be made. The zoo will then set up some sort of poll for voting, and thus, April’s baby will get his or her name. Of course, we’d love to hear your suggestions (and your guesses as to what the sex of this calf will be), so please leave them in the comments section below!

Have you been watching April the giraffe as she waits to give birth to her calf? Do you think it’s cool that the Animal Adventure Park in New York has set up this live feed?

