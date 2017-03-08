‘Storage Wars’ 2017 Returning Soon! Which Star Was Axed, Who Is Still On Show?

The good news is that Storage Wars is indeed back soon, but minus at lease one original star. When is the new season starting, who is returning to Storage Wars Season 10 and what has been going on with our favorite auction hunters?

#storagewars season finale tonight on @aetv A post shared by @brandipassante on May 24, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

Anyone following the social media of our favorite storage locker auction experts knows that they have been filming a new season of Storage Wars. The bad news is that original auction hunter, Brandon Sheets announced that he is no longer on the popular A&E reality show. He tweeted that due to budget cuts, he was axed from Storage Wars, yet his father, Darrell Sheets remains on the show.

I am no longer affiliated with Storage Wars, Darrell will still be in new episodes but I have been told I am no longer on the show (budget) — BR/NDO (@BrandonSideBet) December 20, 2016

But if this tweet is true, the producers still want Brandon to still do some promo work for them, but for free. He doesn’t mind. Certainly he is happy that fans still want him on the show and are still following him on social media.

Funny how @AETV fired me for lack of budget but they still have their people follow me on Social media and want me to do free stuff ???????????? Lmao — BR/NDO (@BrandonSideBet) February 20, 2017

Brandon has always been seen on Storage Wars working alongside his dad Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets’ wingman. Together, the two of them really showed what it meant when Darrell said “the wow factor.” They discovered the most memorable storage locker find in the history of the show. The duo bid for a storage locker full of artwork by Frank Gutierrez that the Daily Mail reported is worth $300,000. Darrell only paid $3600 for the storage locker.

Brandon’s dad, Darrell assures us that we don’t need to stress about his son. He just got his realtor’s license and is already working in his new career selling homes in Arizona and California.

Officially licensed in Arizona to help you buy and sell homes https://t.co/sH9QOcJmeb #beardestateagents look us up! pic.twitter.com/GnnPRipgVS — BR/NDO (@BrandonSideBet) February 21, 2017

Darrell Sheets may be back on Storage Wars, but he doesn’t look like “The Gambler” we knew the nine previous seasons. He recently spoke to TMZ and was asked about his previous salary disputes and huge weight loss. Darrell has lost 380 pounds and gained a new fiancé!

Darrell, looking incredibly excited and super happy, had his new fiancé, Romney Snyder by his side. Unlike Darrell, her thrill is not in the hunt of a treasure. Instead, she works for a horse rescue service that helps save horses from slaughter.

Sounds like the folks at A&E/History gave Darrell exactly what he wanted for a salary. His previous dispute stated that he refused the $15,000 per episode they initially offered. He was previously paid $30,000, so the amount originally offered was half. While Darrell did not now reveal exactly how much they are paying him this season, he does seem quite pleased with the financial compensation that they offered.

“Doing a whole new season now and loving every minute of it. They offered me x amount of dollars and x amount of episodes. I said ‘yes!'”

Sheets further explained that “the network treated me right.” He told them to just “send me a check.” Yet, he contends that Brandon is not with him and explained that he is “filming on my own this year.”

So, besides joking that he lost Brandon, he also lost a great deal of weight himself. How did he do it? Sounds like he started eating cleaner and exercising more. He quit sugar and white foods and started to work out.

“I wanted to be healthy man. I quit soda. I quit white foods and all that stuff. I started training and all that stuff.”

While he did not indicate what led him to want to be more healthy, anyone who sees him can see that “all that stuff” means that he lost 100 pounds. Darrell looks amazing. Wow!

Most importantly, Darrell Sheets confirmed on Twitter that the new season of Storage Wars is back on April 12!

“Here comes some more #storagewars April 12th comment if you’ll be watching”

Here comes some more #storagewars April 12Th comment if you'll be watching ???????? A post shared by darrellgambler (@darrellgambler) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

As Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi and Jarrod are back on the show for the tenth season. According to her social media, over the summer, Brandi went to the Guns and Roses show that just toured with the epic return of original members including Slash. Brandi posted a photo on her Instagram looking very Axl circa 87, complete with bandanna and shades. There is no doubt she oozes that rock star quality.

A post shared by @brandipassante on Aug 19, 2016 at 10:03pm PDT

Jarrod is the owner of Outlaw Apparel and is actively promoting his line of t-shirts, tanks, sweatshirts and headwear for men, women and children.

Despite their busy work and filming schedules, there is no doubt that the couple’s focus is always on their family. They went out to Disney this summer and took a beautiful family photo of the four of them.

A post shared by @brandipassante on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

But what about Storage Wars? Thanks to Jarrod’s Facebook page, he has filled it with photos, so it is easy to determine who is definitely back! Posting a nice photo of Ivy, Dan and himself, Jarrod confirmed that Ivy Calvin and Dan Dotson are back on the show.

Auctioneer Dan Dotson and his wife Laura are mainstays on Storage Wars. Her catch phrase of “Don’t forget to pay the lady” was an alteration to “Don’t forget to pay the blonde.” She spoke to TVRuckus and explained how she got this trademark slogan.

“My husband, started by saying, ‘Folks, don’t forget to see the blonde. Pay the blonde.’ And I said, ‘Excuse me, it’s pay the lady.'”

In addition, they are now hunting for gold. Dan was fascinated with all of the gold mining television shows and realized he did not have to go up to Alaska, he could hunt for gold in his own backyard area. They have three areas where they are currently hunting for gold.

Ivy Calvin, who calls himself “The King of Palmade,” is a former MMA and former linebacker for Cal State Northridge. He joined Storage Wars in the third season. The owner of Grandma’s Attic, The Heavy reports that the hard working reality star travels throughout the country in search of auctions.

In addition to Ivy, Mary Padian is back! Brandi posted a photo of her along with the affable reality star on her Instagram. Mary started out on Storage Wars Texas and has now fit in nicely with the California crew, even getting along with the mercurial Dave Hester. This talented thrifty restoration guru told DMagazine that previous to owning Mary’s Finds, she worked for Architectural Digest in New York City.

2 wild n crazy gurls! A post shared by @brandipassante on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Speaking of, where is Dave Hester? Although Darrell and Jarrod have been active on social media photographing scenes from the upcoming season, it does not appear that Dave Hester is in any photograph. On one hand, this is no surprise, as Dave generally does not get along with the other stars. On the other hand, Hester has not posted anything about Storage Wars in ten months. Could he be off of the show? Right now, no one is saying anything, not even a “Yuuup!”.

50 VAULTS! RAIN OR SHINE ALL VAULTS INDOORS!

SOLANO MOVING & STORAGE AUCTION! YUUUP!

Sat Feb 4th 11AM 1340 Woolner Ave, Fairfield, CA 94533 pic.twitter.com/3vcmPETA75 — Dave Hester (@davethemogul) February 3, 2017

In 2011, Storage Wars, the A&E History Channel show was deemed the most popular series in the history of the channel by The Wrap. There is no indication whether the show will continue past the tenth season or whether Storage Wars Season 10 will be final season. Fans of the show are no doubt excited to see the new season starting on April 12.

Which Storage Wars auction hunters are your favorites? Do you have a favorite Storage Wars discovery? Will you be watching Storage Wars on April 12?

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for A+E Networks]