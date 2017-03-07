Floyd Mayweather Calls Conor McGregor A “Bi**h”– Will They Ever Really Fight?

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is a fight that lots of people want to see happen. And it looks like Mayweather is trying to verbally bait McGregor into getting into the ring with him.

Sporting News reports that Floyd recently called Conor a “bi**h” during an interview in London and insisted that he was not afraid to battle the UFC fighter.

“If he [McGregor] really wants to fight, sign the contract,” said Mayweather. “You keep telling everybody ‘I’m scared of you, I’m scared of you’ — this is what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna get a contract typed up tonight, I’m gonna sign it and I’m gonna fax it over to Conor McGregor and see if he’s gonna sign it.

Floyd Mayweather labels UFC hero Conor McGregor a 'b****' and vows to deliver a contract for mega-fight – The Sun https://t.co/Ws81zHsWgm pic.twitter.com/aLOByOEOPV — UFC World (@UFCWorldNews) March 7, 2017

“Conor McGregor, you a bi**h,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Floyd has used the “b” word to taunt McGregor. In December 2016, Mayweather referred to Conor as a “bi**h” in an Instagram Live broadcast, TMZ reports. He also posted a video of Conor getting choked during a fight against Nate Diaz and offered $10,000 to the person who could come up with the best Instagram caption.

CAPTION THIS! Best caption wins $10,000.00. The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec 19. Stay tuned ! #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:51pm PST

Conor McGregor has gotten his fair share of taunts in as well.

As Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year McGregor was baiting Floyd after the undefeated boxing champion tweeted that there would be no fight between. In the tweet, he said that Mayweather had retired on his arrival to his hometown, Las Vegas.

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. pic.twitter.com/z9EcxBJaDr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 15, 2017

Conor’s baiting worked as it elicited a response tweet from “Money” Mayweather. In it, he insisted that Conor needed to handle his UFC business before he could square up against him.

This new taunt from Mayweather to McGregor, it’s easy to wonder why haven’t we seen the two men fight each other yet. Although it’s been a while since his fight, Mayweather not dismissed the possibility of the bout ever happening.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Mayweather said it could happen but Conor McGregor has to “sign the paper.”

“If Conor McGregor really wants this fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody’s a**” he said. “Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you were boss, so just sign the paper and let’s make it happen.”

According to ESPN, Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell has sated they commission is aware of fight negotiations between both sides.

McGregor, 28, who has never boxed in a professional bought also successfully obtained boxing licence in California in December but has never boxed professionally. Mayweather, 40, has not fought since September 2015 and is retired from boxing.

McGregor hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon ever since he pummeled Eddie Alvarez and won UFC’s lightweight belt in 2016.

Do you think that the Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor fight will ever happen? If it does, who would win? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

[Featured Images by Al Bello, Michael Reaves/Getty Images]