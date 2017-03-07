Scheana Marie Gushes Over New Boyfriend After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie is happy to be involved in a fun, new romance with boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta, who the Vanderpump Rules star began dating just a short time after splitting from her husband, Mike Shay.

While attending the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday, March 5, the 31-year-old reality star spoke to Us Weekly magazine about life after the end of her two-year marriage and her new relationship with the 35-year-old actor brother of Amber Valletta.

“I’m really good, I’m in a very good place. Definitely better than I was last year, so, I’m really happy,” she told the magazine at the show.

“[Robert]’s just an amazing person. Hopefully we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” Scheana Marie gushed.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks Valletta have known one another for several years, but things between them only turned romantic after the reality star confirmed she and Mike Shay were going their separate ways in early December of last year.

“He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago— he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes,” she said. “Timing didn’t work out, but we’re giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay met in high school and got married during a 2015 episode of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, the former couple also got engaged on the show with the help of several of their co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Shortly after the ex-couple’s wedding, their marital drama began to play out on the show’s fourth season after it was revealed that Shay had begun boozing and using prescription pills. Then, after briefly making amends, they were once again at odds during Season 5, and by the end of the season, they had called it quits.

While Robert Parks Valletta will not be seen at all during Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Scheana Marie confirmed that she is hoping he will make a few appearances during the show’s upcoming sixth season, which will reportedly begin filming in the next couple of months.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision,” she explained. “If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that.”

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she continued.

As for her current relationship with Mike Shay, Scheana Marie said she and her former partner have not been talking as much as they had in the past.

“We’re not speaking as much as we were before,” Scheana Marie said. “I did see him when we filmed the reunion last week. Hopefully one day we can be friends again. But for now, I think it’s good to have some space.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks Valletta have been extremely open about their romance in the weeks since going public, and in addition to their red carpet debut in February, they’ve been sharing photos of one another on their social media pages.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks Valletta have been extremely open about their romance in the weeks since going public, and in addition to their red carpet debut in February, they've been sharing photos of one another on their social media pages.

