Abby Lee Miller Leaving ‘Dance Moms’? And Why Won’t She Promote Maddie Ziegler?

Is Abby Lee Miller leaving Dance Moms? That’s the question fans have been asking after a series of cryptic social media posts and missed promotional appearances.

As the International Business Times reports, production of the second half of Season 7 of Dance Moms has been taking place in earnest, much of it without Abby anywhere to be found. In fact, according to sources close to the show’s production, she missed two back-to-back weeks of filming.

Your favorite ‘Dance Moms’ star might be going to jail: https://t.co/pdXE0VowJD pic.twitter.com/7Z8NG2vXGl — Women’s Health (@WomensHealthMag) March 7, 2017

In particular, according to a Dance Moms spoiler site, she missed an appearance at Fierce NDC in Panorama City, California, on February 25. Instead of Abby handling the choreography, a guest choreographer filled in. (Note: The Dance Moms spoiler site quoted by International Business Times contains fan-generated content and is not necessarily considered authoritative.) And Ashlee Allen, mom to dancer Brynn Rumfallo, posted a photo on social media in which Abby was conspicuously absent.

Amazing week with @boomkack and @meagannugent1 thank you for being so invested in our kids!! #dancemoms #season7b A post shared by Ashlee Allen (@ashleedancemoms) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

Not content to miss one week of filming, Abby was again MIA on March 4, this time at Fierce NDC in Fresno, California. In that particular case, guest choreographer Laurieann Gibson filled in.

Meanwhile, another Dance Moms filming event is on the books for this coming Saturday: the Sheer Talent event in Las Vegas. As of this writing, it’s unclear if Abby is going to be there.

When she’s not showing up for Dance Moms production events, Abby is posting cryptic messages on social media that are adding fuel to the fires of speculation about her future on the show. On Monday, Abby posted a photo on Instagram of choreographer Gianna Martello and dancers Kendall Vertes, Nia Sioux and Kalani Hilliker at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5. She captioned the photo “Missing My Beautiful Girls.”

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

Making matters more confusing is that while Abby is missing production events, she is keeping up her end of the deal when it comes to Q&A tour stops. As recently as March 5, she was seen at a Dance Moms promotional stop in Cancun.

Meanwhile, it seems like Miller is on verbal lockdown when it comes to promoting her protege Maddie Ziegler’s memoir. Normally, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Miller promotes Maddie and her other students’ projects on her various social media accounts. But with Maddie’s book about to hit store shelves this week, Abby’s been silent. Celeb Dirty Laundry writer Jackalz speculates that Maddie may be spilling some beans, and that’s what’s keeping Abby from talking.

“Many believe one of the reasons why Abby has kept so quiet is because she might be worried that Maddie’s book might reveal some of her dirty little secrets from their hit reality show, ‘Dance Moms.’ Her book, ‘The Maddie Diaries’ is a tell-all book about her life as a dancer. She also plans on sharing her advice for other young dancers looking to follow her footsteps.”

Of course, it could be that Abby Lee Miller’s career — or at least, this particular phase of it — is simply coming to an end. The 51-year-old choreographer and reality TV star is facing the very real possibility of going to jail soon, and it may be that she’s simply cutting ties with her old life as she faces going to the clink. Miller, who has been found guilty of bankruptcy fraud, faces sentencing on May 8. She could ultimately spend two and a half years behind bars.

[Featured Image by Tasia Wells/Getty Images]