Tyga Owes Club $65K After Rapper Was A No Show, Partied Night Prior

Tyga owes a night club promoter $65,000 after skipping out on an appearance for reportedly being ill, however, the rapper was seen partying at another hot spot the night before.

Tyga failed to appear in court this week for a no show club appearance back in 2015. The judge ruled that the 27-year-old rapper will have to pay the $65,000 he owes to the promoter, according to TMZ.

After being a no-show at a scheduled club performance in Las Vegas over a year ago, the rapper also seemed to have forgotten the court date that was scheduled to sort out the issue.

The promoter, Z Entertainment, claimed to have paid Tyga $25,000 to make an appearance at the now-closed nightclub, Body English.

The club, located inside of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, never saw the “Rack City” rapper. To make matters worse, Tyga was seen jumping on stage at another club venue the night before.

Tyga’s spontaneous nightclub appearance was apparently in direct violation of the contract he signed with Z Entertainment. The rapper was not to attend a competitor’s club within a week of his scheduled date at Body English.

The nightclub promoter also said that Tyga had failed to appear at another scheduled event in Santa Monica, California, prior to this incident.

Z Entertainment was originally asking for $100,000 from the rapper in court. The judge ordered Tyga to pay $65,000 in his absence.

Despite his flaky history, Tyga has been seen performing in bigger nightclubs in Sin City since dating Kylie Jenner.

Tyga is also set to perform at day and night clubs at the mega casino Mandalay Bay this summer.

Meanwhile, the rapper got into some more trouble at a nightclub. The 27-year-old rapper was served with legal papers back in November on his birthday.

According to TMZ, Tyga is now being sued by the process server who handed him the legal documents. The lawsuit claimed that someone in the rapper’s crew had “grabbed, yanked, pulled, and choked” the server at The Penthouse nightclub in Los Angeles.

In December, the rapper made headlines after tossing out cash to fans at a nightclub in Miami.

As his girlfriend Kylie Jenner watched on, Tyga performed at E11even and threw out stacks of money into the crowd.

Prior to his club appearance, the rapper had reportedly not been paying his bills. Tyga was also sued by Alex Benedict for apparently failing to make payments on his red Ferrari 488.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper’s Ferrari has already been repossessed twice.

Tyga was also under fire for not paying celebrity jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills. He has paid back half of the $300,000 he reportedly owes to Jason Arasheben.

Oh, and the rapper’s financial issues also include an order to pay almost $200,000 in past-due rent. There is also an outstanding settlement for nearly a half a million dollars from an entirely separate eviction case.

