Julianne Hough Shows Off Battle Scars After Wild Bachelorette Weekend

Julianne Hough showed off her battle scars from after returning home from a wild bachelorette weekend with some of her best girlfriends.

Julianne Hough returned to Los Angeles International Airport with her friend Nina Dobrev with some apparent bumps and bruises from their bachelorette weekend getaway.

Morning snuggles with my sissy's #beachelorettewithmybeaches ???????????????????????????????? ????: @marriannhough ???????? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

The bride-to-be looked happy upon her arrival wearing a black and white polka dot sundress with a wide-brimmed hat.

Hough paired her dress with some strappy tan sandals that revealed one bandaged toe. It appears that she had injured herself at some point during her fun weekend.

Julianne covered up her eyes with a pair of large, round sunglasses.

Nina Dobrev was also spotted at the airport with some battle scars. The actress had some visible bruising down her legs which were visible in her white shorts.

Dobrev wore a hat over her head as she carried a friend’s baby on her chest through the airport.

Despite the injuries, Julianne Hough and all of her friends seemed to have a great time on her last girls trip as an unwed woman.

Julianne Hough and her girlfriends partied it up in Mexico before she says “I do.”

A captain is only as good as her mates! ????⚓️???? #BEACHeloretteWithMyBEACHES #BitchinB4TheHitchin #WeDontLAICHhimWeLoveHim @brookslaich A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

The group of friends included Aaron Paul’s wife Lauren Paul, comedian Arielle Vanderberg, 901 Salon owner Riwana Capri, and even Kris Jenner made an appearance.

Hough and her group of bachelorette party-goers stayed at Casa Costa at Cabo Del Sol Corridor, which is a six-bedroom villa that overlooks the ocean that costs around $3,500 per night, according to Daily Mail.

Julianne and her girlfriends also had access to a luxury yacht that had marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, and private veranda with European-style butler service.

The bride spent the weekend in Mexico snorkeling through the reefs, going on a helicopter tour, zip-lining, and relaxing in the sun.

???????????????????????????????? #BEACHelorettewithmybeaches #bananasplit #abugslife #houghanized A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

There have been reports saying that Julianne Hough will drop her famous last name after her wedding to become Mrs. Brooks Laich.

Julianne began dating Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich back in February of 2014.

Hough broke the news that she and the Toronto Marlie player had gotten engaged back in August of 2015 on Instagram.

“We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement! #fiancé #love.”

Shortly after their engagement announcement, she told People that in her Mormon religion, engagements were usually pretty short.

“In Mormon culture, three months is a long time to be engaged. But we plan on being together forever, so we have time.”

Hough, who was born in Utah, said that her wedding would include “mainly just friends and family.”

“We’re keeping it pretty small and intimate. Most of them know each other, so it’s perfect.”a

Brunette babe sandwich! ???????????????????????? A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:32am PST

