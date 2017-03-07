Joanna Krupa On Shamers And Nude Instagram Pics, Silent On Brandi Glanville Suit

Joanna Krupa has been the recent target of internet trolls who blasted the former Real Housewives of Miami star for posting nude and near-nude photos on Instagram. She has also made headlines for the lawsuit she filed against former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, who claimed that Krupa has a smelly vagina. It turns out that Joanna is not here for the haters and she has no time for Brandi as indicated by a recent interview on the Domenick Nati Show.

The Joanna Krupa interview covered a variety of topics including her recent appearance in a movie with the New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski. When asked about how Gronk acted on set, Krupa was quick to say that he was a perfect gentleman. It’s unclear if his manners were due to the tight work schedule or if his reputation for being a hard-partying playboy is more fluff than substance.

Don't ever allow someone to try and change you. #joannakrupa for @neonailpoland #neonail A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Domenick quickly moved on to the recent Instagram drama where Joanna Krupa posted some pretty racy photos of herself. The comments section on the photos quickly filled up with hate filled comments about the former RHOM star for showing off her perfect figure on social media. Nati brought up the recent topless photo and another of Krupa laying in a bathtub and asked if she thought people were “making too big of a deal about nudity on social media.” Joanna responded and said:

“If you’re proud of your body and somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram posts, they shouldn’t be following you. I think people love to shame bodies. I think that we as women should be proud of what we’ve accomplished. I go to the gym and work hard to keep in shape. Why can’t I post a photo to show that I’m very proud of my body?”

“And it’s my job. I have my own lingerie line here and I do bathing suits,” Krupa continued. “I think it’s easy to cyber bully people on social media because they hide behind their computers and people don’t see who it really is. There’s always going to be that one person who’s going to like hate. I don’t let it affect me at all. I just focus on my work and my happiness.”

#joannakrupa ???? A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Domenick Nati also asked Joanna Krupa about Real Housewives, asking the Polish model who was her favorite housewife out of all of the shows. Krupa responded that she doesn’t even watch the franchise anymore and that the show is in her past. She refused to even name her favorite housewife as if she didn’t know who the women were.

When Nati brought up the Brandi Glanville smelly vagina lawsuit, Joanna Krupa clammed up. She refused to talk about Brandi at all and told Nati that if he wanted to ask questions about the lawsuit, he would have to talk to her attorney which indicates that the lawsuit is still on.

Just because…and you don't wanna know what I am thinking right now ???????????????? #joannakrupa Nail color by @neonailpoland and @esotiq A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

For those who may have missed it, Krupa is looking for $2 million in damages from Brandi Glanville and has been locked in a legal battle with the other former housewife since January 2015. The whole thing stems from a 2013 interview that Brandi gave to Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live where she claimed that Joanna Krupa had an affair with former castmate Yolanda Hadid’s ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.

It was also during the course of that interview that Brandi Glanville claimed that Joanna Krupa had a smelly vagina. It seems that the claim about Krupa’s vagina is what did it for her and a little more than a year after the shocking interview, Krupa filed a lawsuit against Glanville over the allegations that she claims are completely untrue. It just stinks that she refuses to even comment on the lawsuit or the Real Housewives franchise because, in reality, those things have helped her popularity a lot and continue to drive fans to her nude and semi-nude pictures on Instagram and elsewhere.

[Jason Kempin/Getty Images]