Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid Approve Of Anwar’s ‘Young Love’ With Nicola Peltz

Bella Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid totally approve of Anwar’s “young love” with 22-year-old actress, Nicola Peltz.

On Monday, Bella Hadid gave her 17-year-old brother, Anwar, her blessing on his new relationship with Nicola Peltz.

Bella, who is actually two years younger than her brother’s new girlfriend, took to Instagram to repost a black and white photo of the couple. The supermodel captured the photo: “Young love… always a beautiful thing.”

mask off A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Bella Hadid recently split from her boyfriend, The Weeknd, who has already moved on and is dating fellow singer Selena Gomez.

Regardless of her own love woes, Bella said that she thought her brother Anwar’s relationship with Nicola was a “beautiful thing.”

Yolanda Hadid, mother to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, also posted the photo of the new couple on Instagram.

❤Precious young Love…….. #AngelsUnite #BabyButterflies #MakingMyHeartMelt #AnwarXNicola A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Back in January, 22-year-old Nicola Peltz announced that she was dating Anwar Hadid, telling Women’s Wear Daily:“We’re hanging out. Honestly, he’s an angel. He’s such an amazing person.”

“He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing.”

Same but different…????❤ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Anwar Hadid posted a photo of his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, penning a sweet caption about her.

love you my angel my valentine everyday????❤???? A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Insiders close to the new celebrity couple said that their relationship was not exactly new and that they had been good friends prior to becoming romantically involved.

“They are dating. It’s a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends.”

Hadid and Peltz denied that they were dating back when they appeared at the Sundance Film Festival together, Nicola claimed that the two were “just friends.”

Recently, the celebrity couple was spotted out in West Hollywood going on a fancy dinner date to celebrity hot spot, Craig’s, according to Daily Mail.

missing you A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:43pm PST

Anwar Hadid was wearing a slouchy black Lou Reed sweater which costs around $3,000 by an LA-based company by the name of Enfants Riches Deprimes, which translates to ‘depressed rich kids.’

Nicola was sporting a black jumpsuit, embroidered with a red heart, with sparkly long sleeves. The actress carried a black fur handbag and carried a black satin bomber jacket in her arm.

Gigi Hadid has also shown her affection for the actress and has been photographed with Peltz at multiple fashion events.

The actress, who stars on the series The Bates Motel, is close friends with Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sophie, 18. who is also close with Anwar Hadid.

smoke show A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Nicola is also the daughter of former supermodel Claudia Heffner Peltz and billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

The 22-year-old actress got her first big acting break in 2010’s The Last Airbender.

1-22-17 A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Peltz can be expected to be seen in the upcoming drama When The Street Lights Go On.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images]