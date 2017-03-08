WWE News: Massive Post-Wrestlemania Creative Plans Revealed For Seth Rollins

Even if Seth Rollins can’t compete at Wrestlemania 33, WWE officials have massive creative plans ready for him whenever he is able to return to WWE television. Seth Rollins is claiming that he’ll be at Wrestlemania, but his health status is still very much in question. As of this writing, the belief is that Rollins vs. Triple H is going to continue as originally planned, but WWE officials have backup plans ready to go if Rollins can’t.

It’s been reported that Finn Balor will replace Seth Rollins in the match with Triple H if it’s determined over the next few weeks that Seth can’t perform on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE Universe is anxious for Balor’s return to WWE television, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. WWE officials are still waiting for Rollins’ status to be confirmed, but they’re biding their time on the Road to Wrestlemania.

WWE officials are prepared for the worst case scenario, which is Seth Rollins not being able to compete. He will still likely appear at Wrestlemania 33 in some capacity, but he may be forced to be in the corner of Finn Balor against HHH or Samoa Joe depending on what WWE officials want to do. Regardless of what happens in Orlando, Rollins will begin a massive feud after Wrestlemania that most WWE fans will be excited to see.

The original plan for Samoa Joe’s main roster debut with WWE was to attack Seth Rollins, align with Triple H, and gain a lot of heel heat immediately with the WWE Universe. Joe vs. Rollins would have been the feud heading into WWE FastLane, which would have delayed The Architect vs. The Game until the right time. It was unfortunate that Seth was injured in the initial attack, but Samoa Joe has benefited more than anyone.

Joe has dominated on Raw in Seth Rollins’ absence. On paper, that means that Rollins will need to contend with both Triple H and Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania 33 or on WWE television afterward. It’s being reported that no matter what happens on the grandest stage of them all, WWE officials are planning a massive feud for Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins. It’s expected to be one of the biggest post-Wrestlemania rivalries for Raw.

Joe vs. Rollins is expected to last for months after Wrestlemania 33. In fact, the rivalry could last all the way through WWE Summerslam. Their feud would still be the plan even if Seth defeats HHH at Wrestlemania, but WWE may push the final match between Rollins and Triple H back to WWE Summerslam if the former is unable to compete in Orlando. Either way, WWE is planning Joe vs. Rollins after Wrestlemania this year.

Ultimately, WWE officials are trying to build Seth Rollins into the top babyface in the company. The rivalry with HHH was meant to give him the biggest win of his career and a huge moment with the WWE Universe to truly cement him as a top babyface. He could still have that moment, but it may happen differently than WWE originally intended.

Now, Rollins’ purpose on WWE television is about a lot more than seeking retribution against Triple H. He needs to even the score with Samoa Joe as well. In many ways, Seth’s injury has given him a lot more to do on WWE programming, and the story isn’t going to end after he defeats Triple H at Wrestlemania.

In fact, the whole storyline may last through WWE Summerslam or even Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans next year. The WWE Universe was invested in Rollins’ babyface run before, but the injury could be the best thing for him in the long run if WWE can capitalize and keep the story going as long as the fans are into it.

[Featured Image by WWE]