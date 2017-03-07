‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Model Daughters Delilah Belle And Amelia Gray

Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, recently took Paris Fashion Week by storm and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star couldn’t be more proud.

As her drama with her co-stars reaches new heights, Lisa Rinna is staying focused on her daughters and recently shared several photos of the two girls on her Twitter page. She also re-tweeted a photo shared by Balmain, which featured 15-year-old Amelia and a couple other models, including Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow.

“This is a fabulous photo,” Lisa Rinna captioned her Balmain re-tweet.

Along with a prior post, which featured both of her daughters and her husband, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna added, “Proud Dad. Harry and his girls. @soniarykiel #pfw #paris.”

Lisa Rinna’s daughters have both attended numerous shows throughout the past several weeks, including the Fendi show in Paris and the Sherri Hill show in New York City. They were also on hand for Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show weeks ago in Venice, California, which was also attended by model Gigi Hadid, the daughter of Lisa Rinna’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Yolanda Foster.

During the event, which took place in “Tommy Land,” Gigi Hadid’s collection for the brand, Tommy x Gigi, was revealed to fans as 18-year-old Delilah walked in her very first fashion week show.

“I didn’t do anything to help them do anything, to be honest,” Lisa Rinna admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the end of last year. “They’ve done everything on their own. They work very hard.”

In addition to Delilah walking in last month’s Tommy Hilfiger show, she also landed a recent Teen Vogue magazine spread. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Amelia, is just getting started with a modeling career of her own.

“How can you hold down a 15-year-old who is 5’9″ and a half, gorgeous, and with a mind and will of her own?” Lisa Rinna joked. “I’m just gonna sit back and watch.”

“It has been [a whirlwind], and it’s been really exciting,” she continued. “Harry and Delilah were just in Australia, and Amelia and I were just in Paris, so we have this life all of a sudden that has really become quite amazing. It always is. We’re so blessed.”

As for her 20-year marriage to Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna said the secret to their relationship success is respect.

“If I were to say anything, it’s respect,” she said.

Lisa Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season after the exits of Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia. However, when it came to her husband’s support, Hamlin wasn’t initially on board with the idea. In fact, he threatened to divorce her if she was to sign on the the Bravo reality series.

“[Lisa Rinna] came to me and she said that they had asked her to do it, and I said, ‘If you do it I’m going to call my divorce lawyer,’ ” Hamlin explained in January of last year. ” ‘I happen to have a divorce lawyer in my phone. And as long as I don’t have to be on it, you can do it.’ ”

While Harry Hamlin isn’t seen regularly on the show, he has been seen on occasion, and last year, he filmed a dinner party in Los Angeles with the majority of Rinna’s co-stars.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her family, including husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, tune into the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs this and every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]