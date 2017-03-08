Gwen Stefani Reportedly Has Turned Into ‘Diva Nightmare’ On ‘The Voice’

When The Voice first began, fans were charmed by the concept of a singing competition so focused on the quality of the participants’ musical talents that the coaches turned their chairs around to listen more closely. There was competition among the coaches, with buddies Adam Levine and Blake Shelton getting a reputation for their bromance banter, but the focus stayed on The Voice participants. Recently, however, the coaches themselves have come under scrutiny, and a new report claims that one of The Voice coaches this season, Gwen Stefani, has been making it challenging for staffers on the singing competition.

Describing her as a “diva,” Radar Online told readers that Stefani allegedly is a “nightmare” for staffers on Season 12 of The Voice, quoting an insider who claimed she behaves as if she “runs the show.”

Even before Season 12 of The Voice debuted its first episode, staff members assigned to work on The Voice were “fed up” with Stefani, said the source.

“Gwen has been butting heads with so many people.”

Last season, it was 24-year-year-old Miley Cyrus who filled that bright red oversized coach chair, but now the 47-year-old blonde beauty has replaced Miley, and the source (who Radar described as close to the production team) claims that staffers are “getting sick” of Stefani’s behavior. But it may not just be the employees on The Voice who are upset.

“I just did a country song. With Blake Shelton. I got the hookup!” boasted Stefani at one point during The Voice.

Shelton reportedly “snapped” at his girlfriend, calling her out for her language about their relationship.

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!”

Radar also reported that the couple are “getting paid big bucks to put their love affair on full display” on The Voice, but the insider commented that staffers feel that Stefani has changed ever since the duo took their relationship from joking, platonic pals on The Voice to cooing lovebirds.

“Sometimes Gwen seems like a completely different person that she used to be before she and Blake became super serious,” noted the source.

“Now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her.”

However, it’s not just staffers on The Voice who allegedly are complaining and having issues with the return of Shelton’s girlfriend to the show. Alicia Keys also is a coach on The Voice this season, and she reportedly has her own issues with Stefani after bonding with Miley Cyrus last year.

Alicia and Miley had a “lovefest” on The Voice last year, noted E News. And while The Voice previously showcased that famous bromance between Adam Levine and Blake, Keys and Cyrus brought their own girl power to the show.

“Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus seem to have become super close during their time together on the show,” said one observer to E News. “During some of the performances, Miley and Alicia would look at each other and smile, nod, or grab hands.”

Keys also referred to Cyrus as a “secret weapon” who “knows her stuff” and is a “dope girl,” added the eyewitness. When Miley reportedly gave Alicia a “high five,” the observer noted that viewers “could sense a lot of love there.”

Consequently, with Stefani replacing Cyrus this season on The Voice, Keys “is not at all pleased” about the musical chairs because of her “tight friendship with Miley,” reported Radar Online, telling readers that there is a “catfight brewing” between Alicia and Stefani and quoting an insider’s description of the situation.

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives.”

Because Keys was so close to Cyrus last season, the source also said that Alicia “is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time.” Keys’ effort allegedly is focused on making sure the other coach does not participate on The Voice next season.

Moreover, the insider said that Blake has “had words” with Keys about the situation and that Stefani has allegedly complained to The Voice executives about Alicia.

“Gwen knows that she has more pull that Alicia does, because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on [The Voice],” added the source.

As for what will happen after Season 12 of The Voice airs its finale, Variety reported that The Voice has already been renewed for Season 13.

Although Miley Cyrus did not participate in Season 12 of The Voice with her buddy Alicia Keys, Cyrus has been confirmed as one of the coaches for Season 13. That cycle of The Voice will debut in fall 2017, and the other coaches who will be joining Miley remain a subject for speculation.

However, Cyrus told Variety that she was unsure if she would participate in additional seasons of The Voice, but at the time she had not yet done the live shows and was concerned “they might be a lot more pressure.”

As for who might return for Season 13 of The Voice in addition to Miley, insiders told Variety “there is no reason to question the status of mainstays Levine and Shelton.” Instead, the network reportedly made the early announcement about Season 13 because they wanted to publicize having Cyrus as a coach.

The Voice has become known for its musical chairs game with coaches, and Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, and Usher are among those musical celebrities who have participated in The Voice in the past. Who will join Miley Cyrus in season 13 of The Voice? Post your views below.

