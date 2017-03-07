Bennifer Is Back On! J-Lo, Ben Affleck Back Together Again?

Of all of the famous celebrity relationships, none has made more of an impact that Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez and Ben “Batfleck” Affleck — collectively known by the portmanteau of their names, i.e., Bennifer. And if the latest rumors are to be believed, the two star-crossed lovers are, in fact, back on again!

That’s the word according to Radar Online, who were the first to report that Bennifer was back on, especially after Ben Affleck split with Jennifer 2.0 (a/k/a Jennifer Garner) and Jennifer Lopez split with Marc Anthony.

“In a shocking development that could certainly seal the deal on the death of Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner, insiders told Radar that Affleck, 44, and Lopez, 47, are getting together again — and it’s not just to discuss their upcoming projects. During one recent script meeting, “It was like they’d never split up,” an insider revealed. “She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There’s so much chemistry between them, all the other folks … could have been invisible!”

Meanwhile, according to Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez is doing nothing to squash the Bennifer rumors. In fact, in a recent interview, she admitted that if things were a little different, she and Ben Affleck would never have split up in the first place.

And it seems that Jennifer 2.0 — a/k/a Jennifer Garner — has always had a problem with Jennifer Lopez. According to the outlet, Garner was always jealous of Lopez, because she knew how much she and Ben still loved each other.

“Jen was always paranoid about JLo, and it looks like she was right,” the insider claimed. “Ben and Jen have been meeting in secret, and tongues are wagging that they’re serious about making it work this time!” Lopez has spoken out about the strain that was put on the relationship due to the increased media attention on their life together. With Ben Affleck’s relationship to Jennifer Garner very much over, the report also goes as far as saying that Garner played a role in not giving Lopez a role in Live by Night.”

Jennifer Lopez, for her part, is currently promoting the new season of Shades of Blue, which just premiered two days ago.

And, because she’s so busy with this and other projects, according to Gossip Cop, she and Ben Affleck are not giving Bennifer another go.

“The website’s questionable source further purports that the actor wanted to cast his ex in his most recent movie, Live By Night, but estranged wife Jennifer Garner forbid him from working withe her. “Jen was always paranoid about J. Lo and it looks like she was right,” the “insider” adds. But Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source close to Affleck, who exclusively assures us there’s “no truth” to the claim he’s seeing Lopez again. A rep for the singer also tells us the story is “false.” Unfortunately, we’re not surprised by the webloid’s completely inaccurate report. Gossip Cop previously busted the site for falsely alleging Garner was begging Affleck to “silence” Lopez from talking about them in the press. There was no truth to that tale, and the same goes for this latest one.”

We, personally, would love it if Bennifer was a thing again — they did make a cute couple, after all. However, it may not be possible, all things considered, between their two very busy careers.

Leave your thoughts about the rebirth of Bennifer in the comments below.

