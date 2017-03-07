Hall & Oates And Tears For Fears Team Up For North American Summer Tour

Fans of the 1980s will be pleased to hear that Tears for Fears and Hall & Oates have decided to team up together for a North American tour this summer. The two musical acts will be kicking off their 29-date tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 4 and will conclude the tour in Los Angeles on July 28.

Rolling Stone report that Daryl Hall is thrilled to be touring with Tears for Fears, suggesting that this tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears for Fears and us.”

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do.”

Of the decision for Hall & Oates to work with Tears for Fears, John Oates said that he was excited to get “back out there on the road,” and also admitted that Tears for Fears happened to be “one of his favorite bands.”

The last record for Hall & Oates came out in 2006 and is titled Home for Christmas. Tears for Fears, meanwhile, are busy laboring on a new record which is due out this year on Warner Bros. Records. This will be the first record that Tears for Fears have released in 13 years, and fans of the duo Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal are understandably excited. The last studio album that Tears for Fears recorded was Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, which came out in 2004.

Fans may have been concerned about the future of Tears for Fears when Curt Smith spoke in 2010 about the difficulties artists faced when it comes to putting out new music. Smith said at the time that he and Roland Orzabal were certainly interested in releasing new music, but explained that record companies simply wouldn’t invest in bands like Tears for Fears, The Guardian reported.

“There really isn’t a forum for people like us to make new music. People don’t really buy records anymore, so record companies won’t invest in bands like us. They want cookie-cutter acts. For us, making a record would be a money-losing proposition.”

Hall & Oates have also had their moments, and John Oates was noticeably underwhelmed when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, as The Guardian noted.

“There was a lot of back-slapping. It was like one big mutual-admiration society. Listening to people talking about themselves for four and a half hours is not my idea of a good time.”

Daryl Hall felt similar to John Oates, saying “I have mixed feelings about the whole event.” With mullets, shoulderpads, vests and moustaches featured heavily in the videos of their early career, Hall also recalls having mixed feelings about this too, and admits he tries not to watch any of these.

“I don’t look at them any more, because I can’t stand to. But if I did, I would wince and remember what I was thinking. I didn’t like being objectified. That wasn’t pleasant. So I went for it in a cartoony way.”

If you would really like tickets and are already humming “I Can’t Go for That” by Hall & Oates or “Shout” by Tears for Fears, you can purchase tickets and VIP packages to see Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

If you happen to be a card member of American Express, there will be a pre-sale event held from Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. that will run until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. However, if you wish to see Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears in Los Angeles on July 28, these tickets will be for sale on Friday, March 17 at noon.

