Meghan Markle Transitioning, Takes Cues From Middleton, A Meghan Effect Begun?

Meghan Markle has been most well known for her role in the hit legal drama Suits and for her lifestyle site The Tig. Generally Markle appears in editorials and at events garbed in form-fitting frocks with daring necklines that are often less conservative overall. She always looks stunning, yet as the new girlfriend to Prince Harry, it’s become clear from her most recent fashion selections, that Markle is adapting her wardrobe to suit a more royal existence.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently spotted at a wedding of the royal’s friend at which the actress donned a dress by one of the designers that Kate Middleton has been seen in on several occasions over the years. The specific Erdem ensemble was also strikingly similar to the piece that the Duchess wore for her first royal tour to Canada in 2011. Markle looked very conservative and lovely.

The Mirror shares details about the event the couple attended, while also sharing their fashion selections for the occasion.

“Meghan Markle showed her royal style credentials by taking a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book for a Caribbean wedding date with Prince Harry. The Suits actress wore a maxi dress by Canadian-born designer Erdem – a favourite with the Duchess of Cambridge since her first royal tour to Canada in 2011. Usher Harry wore a navy suit and a blue patterned tie – with his yellow rose buttonhole going well with the colour flashes in Meghan’s dress.”

Ruffles are de rigueur. #MeghanMarkle‘s Erdem maxi resembles #DuchessKate‘s Erden floral and tiered McQueen. pic.twitter.com/qlakszsSFe

— HRH Kate Middleton (@HRHKateBlog) March 4, 2017

Additionally, much like Kate Middleton, Markle is reportedly having her own effect on the masses. Kate’s effect on consumers of products and clothing has rightly been termed the “Kate effect,” and it seems that the Markle effect is beginning to take hold with fans and fashion enthusiasts looking to the stunner for fashion inspiration, as Vanity Fair has remarked, stating, “Fashion lovers have turned a keen eye to Markle’s style, which is tailored and refined, but includes more modern- and athleisure-leaning pieces than Kate Middleton’s.”

As the publication also shares, a Vancouver blogger has joined forces with a Washington blogger and together they have begun a regular column similar to What Kate Wore, and have named it Markle’s Mirror. The column shines a light on the ensembles donned by the actress.

Vanity Fair notes the basis of the blog and the two women behind it.

“Meghan’s Mirror, a style blog run by Amanda Dishaw of Vancouver and Christine OBrien of Washington, D.C., tracks and identifies everything the actress wears, from what she sports on set to her favorite water bottle to bring to yoga.”

It’s no surprise that there are now engagement rumors brewing regarding the prince and Markle. The world was stunned when Prince Harry announced his relationship with the actress and followed it up by defending her and calling for respect towards their romance. The very act by Harry proved that the relationship is quite serious.

As we wait for official confirmation on the exact style of @erdem dress #MeghanMarkle wore, here are three dresses it seems to be a mix of pic.twitter.com/dt8aW4daMx — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) March 4, 2017

Additional rumors have ramped up regarding Markle’s longevity on Suits. There is talk that the beauty will soon be written out of the hit legal drama due to recent words by executive producer Aaron Korsh who noted the big decision that Markle’s character Rachel will be faced with- stay at the firm or take a job at her father’s firm.

All details from fashion selections to the direction that Suits is headed points to Meghan getting set to become Prince Harry’s princess. Only time will tell whether the rumors are true but it certainly seems as though the royal has finally found himself love with a woman who is no stranger to the spotlight.

Harry has been open regarding his difficulties in dating seeing as the media has been known to link him to any woman he has spoken with, in the past. Former girlfriends have also found dating Harry a difficulty seeing as these women were not familiar with being under the microscope so consistently.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Relais & Chateaux]