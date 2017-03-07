Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy: Did The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Just Reveal His Name?

There have already been several names caught up in the Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy news that fans are now confused who the father of the reality star’s baby really is. JC Cueva, Tyler Hill, Jo Rivera, and the latest, Chris Lopez, have already made the headlines, but there is one name fans may not have come across yet – Larry.

During the live Teen Mom 2 Aftershow on Monday night, Kailyn answered a question that somehow sent fans wondering since she mentioned a name no one has heard of before, Us Weekly noted. While Kailyn was talking about how her sons are excited about the baby’s arrival, show host Nessa suggested that the oldest of her kids, Isaac, should help with babysitting.

The 24-year-old mom then replied with a reference to a man, whose name was mentioned once and only at that time.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting.”

After dropping the name, Kailyn laughed but no one else asked her for more questions. That was enough for fans to start talking on social media and wonder who Larry really is. Could Kailyn have slipped the name of her baby daddy?

Shortly after, Kailyn took to Twitter to clear the baby daddy rumors before it gets out of hand. According to her, Larry is not the father of her baby and that he is an MTV producer.

Omg you guys ???? Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2017

The identity of Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy remains unknown at the moment and it seems that it will stay that way until she is ready to reveal it.

Lowry’s friend Tyler Hill and Teen Mom 2 producer JC Cueva were potential candidates but they have been cleared. The list was narrowed down to Kail’s friend, Chris, who has been posting cryptic tweets that may have hinted he is the father.

Fans were also quick to spot Lopez throwing shade at Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi, on Twitter. Lopez posted on Twitter mentioning about a book, which coincidentally was the subject of Javi’s recent tweet, since he is promoting his new book, Heartlessly Hustled. The tweet, which has now been deleted, did not directly mention Javi but fans quickly took it as a hint.

Whoever the father of the baby is, Kailyn is not ready to talk about it yet, as she said in a previous episode of the Aftershow.

What is crystal clear though is that Kailyn’s baby daddy is a friend, as confirmed by her publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, who told Radar Online.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating. This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

At the moment, Team Kailyn does not know how involved the baby daddy will become but the publicist assured fans that more details will be revealed once Lowry is ready.

Although Lowry’s life is already laid out on TV episodes, she still refuses to dish out some of the moments in her private life, like her divorce from Javi Marroquin.

In the recent Teen Mom 2 Aftershow, Lowry was also asked to share to viewers about her experience with the divorce but it appeared like she was not too keen on sharing it with the public. Kailyn was rather more open about how her boys Isaac and Lincoln were fighting over the gender of her baby.

Kailyn already mentioned in her blog that she does not want to find out about the baby’s gender until summer, but if she is having a girl, she would worry, she told Nessa.

“I don’t care, boy or girl, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it with a girl. If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough!”

Catch more of Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom 2, Mondays 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]