Casey Anthony Speaks Out About Caylee Anthony: ‘I Sleep Pretty Good At Night’

Casey Anthony is speaking out her daughter, Caylee Anthony, for the first time since the highly talked about murder trial, in which she was acquitted. Casey, who will turn 31-years-old this month, is breaking her silence on the death of little Caylee, and the mystery that still surrounds her passing.

According to The Associated Press, Casey Anthony recently opened up to a reporter about her current life and the death of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, who would now be 12-years-old. Caylee, who died when she was 2-years-old, was found in the woods near her grandparents’ house after she had been missing for several months. Casey, who admits she lied to the police about Caylee’s whereabouts during that time, says she still has no idea what really happened to her daughter, despite using the story that she accidentally drowned as her defense during the trial.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.”

The prosecution painted the picture of a careless mother, who killed her daughter, dumped her body, and then resumed her old life while lying to family members about her whereabouts. However, Casey Anthony says she doesn’t care what others think of her.

“I don’t give a s–t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

Casey Anthony also reveals that she understands why people have certain feelings towards her and still believe that she had a hand in killing little Caylee, although she was found innocent of the crime.

“Based off of what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do. Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place, because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now … I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful.”

Anthony, who admits to lying to police about things such as her employment, receiving a call from Caylee, and the fact that her daughter was kidnapped by a babysitter, still claims that she has no clue what happened to little Caylee, but reveals that she was told that the toddler was alive and would be okay.

“Everyone has their theories; I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

Meanwhile, retired Florida judge, Belvin Perry, who presided over the Casey Anthony trial, recently spoke out about the case and revealed that he believes Casey likely killed Caylee accidentally.

“The most logical thing that occurred, in my eyesight, based on everything I know about the case, was that (Anthony) did not intentionally kill her daughter,” Perry told WFTV. “I think based upon the evidence, the most logical thing that happened was that she tried to knock her daughter out by the use of chloroform and gave her too much chloroform, which caused her daughter to die.”

Casey Anthony is currently living in South Florida at the home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective who was the lead investigator for her defense team. Casey also works for Patrick doing online searches and investigative work.

The world may never know what really happened to Caylee Anthony, and Casey’s recent interview seemed to raise more questions than answers.

[Featured Image by Joshua Replogle/AP Photo]