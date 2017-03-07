Jana Duggar Secretly Courting? Why Oldest Duggar Daughter Is Still Single

Is Jana Duggar secretly courting or, perhaps in some other way, being manipulated by her father? That’s the question fans of Counting On and the Duggar family are asking as the oldest Duggar daughter remains unmarried and unattached, even as her younger sisters — one of whom is still in her teens — are getting paired off.

At 27 (along with her twin brother John-David), Jana Duggar is the oldest Duggar daughter and either the second-oldest or third-oldest Duggar child (depending on which of the twins was born first back on January 12, 1990). Like John-David, she remains single even though she’s pushing 30, and even though her younger siblings are marrying off and having kids of their own.

Happy 27th Birthday Jana and John Duggar! ???????????????? #janaduggar #johndavidduggar #countingon A post shared by The Duggar Family (@theduggars_fan) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:23am PST

So what’s the reason Jana remains single at (by her family’s standards) such an age?

As the International Business Times reported in November of 2016, the official reason for Jana’s singleness is simple: she’s picky about who she will accept as a partner and won’t settle for “the first one that comes along.”

“I don’t know what the next five years will look like. In some ways you’ve got hopes and dreams. Maybe I’ll meet the one and get married and have kids and stuff. There have been different guys come along and ask, but they haven’t been the right one. It’s just one of those things. I’m not just out to get married to the first one who comes along.”

In fact, the rumor mill has attached Jana to a couple of different guys along the way. A while back, rumor had it that she was secretly seeing failed NFL quarterback Tim Tebow — a claim her cousin vehemently denied on her behalf.

Tim Tebow: ‘I Want to Adopt a Child from Every Continent’ https://t.co/XtMXMqEDW2 pic.twitter.com/iox46wrbg6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

Another rumor had her attached to family friend and now-married Bringing Up Bates star Zach Bates, but that relationship either went nowhere or never happened in the first place.

So has Jana just been unlucky in love, or is there something going on behind the scenes?

The answer to that question will, of course, depend on whom you ask. But according to a February Hollywood Gossip report, Jana’s dad, Jim-Bob Duggar, is not at all pleased with his oldest daughter’s lack of a ring and is trying to attract suitors for her. And by some interpretations, the Duggar parents are making no secret of it.

“The Duggars have done nothing to deny the rumors that they’re ‘putting Jana out there’ in hopes of helping her find a suitor. Fans have also noticed that she seems to be making more and more appearances on the family’s social media pages lately. In fact, they appear to have ramped up their efforts over the past two weeks.”

So what kind of guy would Jana Duggar like, should the right fellow come a-calling? On an episode of Counting On, she mentioned that she’d prefer a “working man” — not unlike her soon-to-be brother-in-law Austin Forsyth, who, according to this Inquisitr report, works on a campground his family owns (or at least, that’s what the evidence seems to indicate).

Meanwhile, Jana can frequently be seen on Counting On back at the main Duggar homestead, helping her parents care for her younger siblings, the youngest of whom are now elementary-school aged. Some fans have speculated that she’s not yet married off because her parents are using her for free child care for her younger siblings.

Do you believe that Jana Duggar is secretly courting and that her courtship is being hidden from the Counting On cameras?

