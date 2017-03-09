Better Call Saul Season 3 Spoilers: AMC Series Expected To Top Itself Again

Better Call Saul Season 3 is right around the corner, which means it is high time for spoilers and speculation on the upcoming episodes.

Up to this point, the AMC series has been carrying its weight, and to some, Season 2 was a smash hit.

According to Mobi Picker, “Fans absolutely loved it as it was better than the first season in every way.”

However, they are also predicting that Better Call Saul Season 3 will likewise top Season 2. Show spoilers commence from here on, so you might want to stop reading if you don’t want to find out anything about seasons 1-3 of Better Call Saul.

As with almost all spinoff shows, fans enjoy seeing the tie-ins to the original series. They love seeing the cameo appearances of their favorite characters and they love seeing the two separate universes overlap one another. To this end, producers have been taking their time. The first season of Better Call Saul had virtually no cameos or tie-ins to its parent show, Breaking Bad, with the exception of the character Mike Ehrmantraut. Producers and writers wanted to establish Better Call Saul as its own show. They were looking at it less like a prequel to Breaking Bad, which is what it is in a sense and more as the story and life of one of the supporting characters of the show.

So in the first season, while we knew Jimmy was Saul, the only hint besides the title (and Mike) that this was true was in the flashback scene when he was talking with his college buddy and mentions the name Saul Goodman as a play on the words “it’s all good, man.” The entire season was devoted to telling the story of Jimmy McGill and who he was before the events in Breaking Bad. This tactic served not only to set the show apart but set the fans up for some eager anticipation.

At the conclusion of Better Call Saul Season 1, fans were salivating for some crossover material. They were clamoring for a cameo or a hint that Jimmy was on his way to becoming Saul. To this end, show runners did not disappoint.

According to Independent, co-creator Vince Gilligan promised cameos in Season 2, and they followed through. Season 2 saw the introduction of the Salamanca family, Uncle Hector and cousins Leonel and Marco. However, they did not want to spoil it with too many crossovers.

“I was a little hesitant [to include the cousins] because we just brought Hector back and you don’t want to overdo it with too many Breaking Bad people,” said writer Gennifer Hutchison.

And they did not overdo it. Writers limited the cameos to just those three characters in Season 2, but let us be clear. The appearances of the Salamancas were hardly typical cameos. Their introductions, while short, were crucial to the story, or at least Mike’s part in it. That said, it is safe to say that Gilligan and crew delivered on their promises, satisfied fans, and piqued anticipation a bit more, which is the precise formula show runners strive to create.

One thing that is going to make Better Call Saul‘s third season the best yet is that fans will finally be treated to Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.

According to Mobi Picker, “The actor who plays the role of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk confirmed that fans will [sic] see Saul Goodman in the third season.”

However, the Saul we see in Season 3 will not be the same Saul fans came to know in Breaking Bad.

“You’ll get to see Saul Goodman, but he is not what you saw in Breaking Bad,” said Odenkirk. “That character will appear but in a slightly different form than you’ve seen it.”

Another character that will be making an appearance in Better Call Saul‘s third season is Gus Fring who was played by Giancarlo Esposito in Breaking Bad. According to Odenkirk, Gus is not just showing up in a short cameo appearance.

“Not only is Gus back, but there is a story with him. We get to know more about his empire building, more about Gus’ empire and how he built it.”

According to the information that we have at this point, it appears that Better Call Saul Season 3 is going to begin the transition into the Saul Goodman storyline and we can expect to see more and more crossovers as the episodes and seasons continue. Mobi Picker speculates that we may even see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Season 3, but the cast and crew have been tight-lipped about anything else. We will see.

Better Call Saul Season 3 is set to air on April 10, 2017 on AMC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]