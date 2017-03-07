Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Come Face-To-Face Amid His Romance With Selena Gomez

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd just endured their second post-split run-in.

Following an awkward run-in at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place just weeks after the former couple’s November breakup, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd turned up at a fashion show in Paris, France, where Hadid was walking alongside a bevy of models, including her older sister, Gigi Hadid, and The Weeknd was performing his hit song “Nothing Without You.”

“Not only did [Bella Hadid] have to strut past her ex, The Weeknd, on the Victoria’s Secret runway, but he then began dating Selena Gomez – announcing said relationship very publicly with a range of intense pap photos – before having to face the same fate when she took to the H&M catwalk in Paris,” Capital FM revealed to readers on March 6.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dated for about 2 years before calling it quits months ago. Shortly thereafter, The Weeknd embarked on a whirlwind romance with Selena Gomez and they were seen together in Paris just before The Weeknd’s performance at the H&M show.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s split was confirmed in November 2016 by a source close to the singer, who claimed he and the model had simply been unable to make time for their relationship.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” the source revealed to Us Weekly. “They really tried to make it work.”

Although The Weeknd couldn’t make his relationship with Bella Hadid stick, he and Gomez appeared to be doing quite well as they attempt to balance their new romance with his ongoing tour in Europe. As fans may have seen, Gomez attended at least a couple of The Weeknd’s shows, including a concert in Paris, in recent weeks, but when it comes to his future shows, she will likely not be present as she returned to The States days ago.

Following the debut of The Weeknd’s new romance, Bella Hadid shared a number of cryptic posts on social media, including an image of her giving her middle finger to the camera. It was then alleged that the model was convinced that Gomez was using her former boyfriend for publicity — and that she reportedly reached out to The Weeknd to warm him about Gomez’s potential plans for their relationship.

“[Bella Hadid] has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a Hadid pal told Us Weekly. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd appeared to be on good terms during their first post-split reunion at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris last year and were even spotted together at a hotel prior to show. As an E! News report revealed at the time, Bella Hadid reunited with The Weeknd at Hotel Costes, where he was enjoying a night out with a few friends, including Bradley Cooper.

“[Bella Hadid] sat next to The Weeknd and spoke for a little while to him. They were really cool with each other,” a source explained to the outlet. “Bella was in a great mood, smiling and seemed really happy while being there.”

Following their appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid took to Instagram, where she applauded The Weeknd for his amazing performance on the runway. Since then, their relationship appears to have become strained as The Weeknd stays focused on his new romance with Gomez.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]