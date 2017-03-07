MLB Power Rankings Preseason 2017: Phillies, Yankees Primed For Strong Season?

The MLB Power Rankings for the 2017 are starting to become a hot topic as we hit the middle of the spring training schedule. While it is easy to say that the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are expected to have great seasons in 2017, the difficult part is trying to predict which teams may jump out and surprise folks.

Two teams to keep an eye on to have bounce back seasons in 2017 are the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies added several key players during the offseason, including Michael Saunders, Howie Kendrick, Joaquín Benoit and Clay Buchholz, not to mention a few others. The Phillies have a whole new look heading into the new season and they, along with their fans, are hoping for much better results.

Buchholz, along with Jeremy Hellickson, Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez make up a pretty darn good rotation. Add Aaron Nola to the back end of the rotation and Philadelphia may just surprise a few people in the N.L. West.

As for the New York Yankees, they are mixing young talent with some veterans heading into the new season and they may have what it takes to make a run at the 2017 postseason.

Key acquisitions for the Bombers this season include sluggers Matt Holliday and Chris Carter along with lefties Aroldis Chapman and Jon Niese. Chapman was with the Yankees last season before they dealt him to the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Adam Warren and prospects Gleyber Torres, Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford.

Now that New York has resigned Chapman in free agency, it looks like the Yankees got the better of the trade that occurred last July.

Looking for more punch in their lineup, the Yankees adding Matt Holiday and Chris Carter should be helpful in 2017. So far, Yankees fans are liking what they are seeing in spring training from Holiday, who has had great success everywhere he has play.

According to a Newsday report, Holiday is a scorching 7-for-14 in the grapefruit league including three doubles, one home run and three RBI in six games this preseason. If that carries into the regular season, Holiday will quickly become a fan favorite in the Bronx.

Teams that have a bit of pressure on them heading into the 2017 season have to be the Detroit Tigers, LA Dodgers and Washington Nationals. All three of these teams have had big payrolls for over five seasons now, yet none of them have produced a World Series title.

Here is a look at my version of the 2017 preseason MLB power rankings.

Chicago Cubs — How can they not be No. 1 after last year? Cleveland Indians — Adding Edwin Encarnación is huge for the Tribe. Boston Red Sox — David Price could be out all of April. Will that matter? San Francisco Giants — Sergio Romo and Kenley Jansen could be the difference for the Giants in 2017. Houston Astros — Altuve, Springer and Correa are ready to shine. Washington Nationals — Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer need to deliver for an over-hyped team. Los Angeles Dodgers — The highest payroll in MLB will still struggle to make the World Series. New York Mets — The talent is there, but can they win playoff games? Texas Rangers — Could this be the year the Rangers break through? Toronto Blue Jays — Losing Encarnación is huge for the Jays.

The best of the rest.

St. Louis Cardinals Baltimore Orioles Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners Kansas City Royals Pittsburgh Pirates Colorado Rockies New York Yankees Miami Marlins Philadelphia Phillies Los Angeles Angels Tampa Bay Rays Atlanta Braves Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Chicago White Sox Cincinnati Reds San Diego Padres

[Featured Image by Darin Wallentine/Getty Images