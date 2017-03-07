Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Wedding Rumors: Royal Bad Boy Getting Cold Feet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a friend’s wedding in Jamaica last weekend, prompting questions about when, or if, the couple is headed down the aisle soon themselves. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the Jamaican wedding was for Harry’s former wingman Tom “Skippy” Inskip. With one of the Prince’s closest friends tying the knot, even the pastor that officiated the ceremony said that Prince Harry may be next but does he really want to marry Meghan Markle?

Even though Prine Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating since at least October 2016 and possibly longer due to their efforts to keep it all secret, there still is no official engagement. Tabloid rumors have speculated that the pair is secretly engaged, which is not a far stretch considering that they kept their entire relationship secret until celebrity gossip reports made it impossible to continue doing so.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are several months into their relationship and looking pretty happy, the pressure to get engaged and then ultimately to get married is on. Prince Harry’s brother William has been married for years now and has been popping out royal babies with his wife Kate Middleton.

So when is Prince Harry going to settle down and will it be with someone so controversial as Meghan Markle? After all, she is an American actress, not the heir to any throne or royalty of any sort. On top of that, she is a divorcee and that is also something that will turn heads if she marries into the royal family. Considering that Prince Harry tends to buck tradition, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he ignored all of that and married Meghan Markle anyway but it looks like the royal bad boy might be getting cold feet.

Some of the guests attending the Jamaican wedding where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted have mentioned that they expected to see the couple packing on the PDA or at least looking like they were into each other while partying together at the wedding. Instead, there are reports that Prince Harry gave Meghan “the brush off.”

Prince Harry looks like he is trying to stand away from Meghan Markle in pictures from the Jamaican wedding. While it was admitted that trying to read body language from still photos is hard, if not impossible, there weren’t any photos indicating love or intimacy between the two and that has many royal watchers wondering if Meghan Markle really is the one or of Prince Harry has already gotten bored with his latest girlfriend and is ready to move on to someone else.

It turns out that there are multiple versions of the story about what happened in Jamaica. While the pictures make it look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been looking very much like a couple at the wedding, insiders who also attended the event have told multiple publications that they were definitely looking very into each other as the night progressed.

Despite rumors that Harry and Meghan were keeping their distance or that the Prince was looking standoffish, The Sun is reporting quite the opposite. They claim that others attending the wedding saw the couple getting very frisky and kissing several times during the reception. They claim that everyone was very drunk and were having a great time.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hadn’t seen each other for a couple of weeks prior to the Jamaican wedding due to their respective prior engagements so when they did finally meet up in the tropical hot spot for the three-day wedding bash, many who were there with them said they were all over each other and very attentive to each other despite the pictures proving otherwise.

So what is the truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship? Is the royal bad boy getting cold feet or getting bored of his actress girlfriend? Or were the pair just careful not to get caught in any embarrassing photos as they partied it up in Jamaica with Harry’s pals? Many fans of the Prince are hoping he’ll pop the question soon and lay rest to the rumors that he just might not be ready to get married yet.

