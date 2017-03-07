Blake Shelton Still Drinking After Gwen Stefani Allegedly Forced Him To Quit

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back on The Voice this season, and of course, everyone is watching their every move. Now, rumors suggest things aren’t going great because Gwen is annoyed that Blake is drinking once again. Sources are sharing that she told him to quit, and Radar Online shared the details about what is allegedly going on between these two.

Adam Levine calls hilarious play-by-play as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duke it out over an @NBCTheVoice hopeful. https://t.co/DrHgVUgHkB pic.twitter.com/o4sNKBZTqD — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 1, 2017

An insider says that Blake Shelton has lost 85 pounds after going on a no-drinking diet for Gwen. This is allegedly for their wedding so that they can look great on the big day. Blake and Gwen have admitted they are dating, but this couple from The Voice still isn’t sharing whether they are engaged.

Late last month, Blake was seen leaving a liquor store in Los Angeles with a ton of stuff. At the time, Gwen Stefani was in New York City doing stuff for work, so she didn’t know what he was up to.

A source shared, “When Gwen is away, Blake seems to play! Or, at the very least, take a few cheat days.”

The Voice Season 12 coaches, Alicia, Adam, Blake and Gwen, perform TLC's Waterfalls. MAJOR CHILLS https://t.co/EHVOQ2z1JE — 100.5 KISS FM (@1005KISSFM) February 26, 2017

The source shared that Blake Shelton had a ton of bottles of tequila. He could have been simply stocking up so they had something to drink at the house again, but, of course, nobody knows for sure.

The source continued, “The wedding can’t come soon enough for Blake!”

It sounds like Blake just wants to be able to drink again. However, Gwen only wants him to stop due to his weight, not because she cares that he drinks.

However, these reports are coming from unnamed sources, and Gossip Cop actually reports that this isn’t true at all. A rep for Gwen stated that these rumors aren’t true, but so far, Blake and Gwen are staying quiet about it. Blake Shelton is known for voicing his opinions on Twitter, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he decides to say something there.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem to be doing great. On the set of The Voice this season, they are flirting with each other and not being shy about the fact that they are together. The Inquisitr shared a while back that Gwen and Blake could end up getting engaged on The Voice. Everyone would love to see the two get engaged on the show, but you never know what is going to happen.

A source shared, “Bosses are really, really pushing for this. They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

This would make the fans really happy.

The source also went on to share that Voice producers really wants this to happen.

The insider said, “The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past. And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

Are you shocked to hear that Blake Shelton is drinking again? Do you believe that Gwen Stefani is really upset over it? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Voice with Gwen and Blake on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]