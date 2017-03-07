Seattle Seahawks Should Pursue Adrian Peterson In NFL Free Agency

Adrian Peterson was not scheduled to be on the free agency market this offseason, but the Minnesota Vikings chose to release the face of their franchise. After yet another serious knee injury last season, the Vikings simply aren’t sure how much Peterson has left in the tank. They certainly were not willing to pay him the kind of money he had on his deal for 2017.

Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, quite a few teams will have to decide how much they believe in Peterson’s heart and work ethic. He has come back from an ACL tear to have one of the best seasons of his career, but at 31-years-old his age has become a concern as well.

That being said, Peterson is still expected to receive quite a few offers throughout the course of free agency.

One team that should consider signing Peterson is in the NFC West. That team is the Seattle Seahawks, who were unable to find a workhorse running back last season following the retirement of Marshawn Lynch.

Two years ago with the Vikings, Peterson showed that he still had plenty of football left in his career. He carried the football 327 times for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers might help teams decide to seriously pursue Peterson when free agency opens up.

Seattle’s offensive struggles were well-documented throughout the course of the 2016 NFL season. Russell Wilson struggled in a big way without the run game taking pressure off of him. Christine Michael was solid early on in the year and both C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls came on strong at the end of the season, but that wasn’t enough.

Peterson would likely have some level of interest in joining the Seahawks should they send a contract offer his way. Seattle is widely viewed as a serious contender in the NFC, although other teams have surged past them. Pete Carroll is a very respected head coach and could be a draw for Peterson as well.

Not only could the Seahawks offer the type of deal that Peterson is looking for, they could also offer an ideal fit. Lynch thrived as a physical runner in the Seahawks’ system, which is exactly what Peterson brings to the table. Peterson may not be quite as dominant as he once was, but he still has enough left in the tank to run through defenders downhill.

There is a good chance that the Seahawks will decide to roll with Prosise and Rawls again next season. They may not end up deciding to pursue another option. Seattle could also look to add a running back in the 2017 NFL Draft rather than an aging veteran that would only be a short-term option.

It will be interesting to see which teams line up with interest in Peterson when free agency opens. There have already been a lot of rumors surrounding the superstar.

A few of the teams that have come up in rumors surrounding Peterson have been the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, and even the New England Patriots. Peterson has been considering the option of taking a team-friendly deal with the Patriots to compete for a ring. There is also a chance that he will end up re-signing with the Vikings on a smaller contract.

No matter what Peterson decides to do, he will have plenty of options to choose from. Seattle should strongly consider jumping in the mix. They have a need and he is the ideal fit for what their starting running back needs to be.

Expect to hear the Seahawks attached to quite a few rumors when free agency opens up. Peterson may not end up being one of their targets, but he would certainly make a lot of sense for them.

Do you think the Seattle Seahawks should pursue Adrian Peterson in free agency? Who do you think should be their starting running back in 2017? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Rick Osentoski/AP Images]