Joy-Anna Duggar Receives Well-Wishes From Family After Announcing Engagement

Joy-Anna Duggar is officially engaged. The announcement came last week after there were hints about it on the previews for the next season of Counting On. Fans had speculated that this is where things were headed for Duggar as she has known Austin Forsyth for several years. The two officially began their courtship last fall, but not much of it has been seen on the show.

When something big happens in the Duggar family, several of the family members weigh in with their thoughts and well-wishes. From Joy-Anna’s engagement to the birth of Jessa’s newest child, video messages are created and shared with Duggar fans. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna Duggar’s latest congratulatory message came from Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. They talked about how happy they were for the couple and mentioned they are excited about the big wedding day. A few days ago, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard sent a video message to Joy-Anna from El Salvador where they are currently doing missionary work. They were also happy for Joy-Anna as she embarks on the journey of being a bride and wife.

There is plenty of planning needed for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding. Right now, there has not been a date set or anything that would even hint at when they are planning to tie the knot. With Jill Duggar being pregnant and due in July, the assumption is that they will at least wait for that event to happen so that she can stand beside Joy-Anna on her big day like all of the older Duggar sisters have done for the previous weddings. The only other issue would be if Jinger Duggar announces she is expecting her first child with Jeremy Vuolo. Rumors have been swirling about Jinger and Jeremy, and if it is true, it could delay Joy-Anna’s plans for another few months.

Several fans have been criticizing Joy-Anna Duggar for rushing to get married so soon. It seems that once Jill Duggar tied the knot, the younger sisters all wanted to follow suit. They are now exempt from having to take care of things in the house and watching the younger children. Jana Duggar is still at home and has pretty much become the second mother as all of her younger adult-aged sisters are moving out and starting their own families. At just 19, Joy-Anna is confident she is making the right move by agreeing to marry Austin Forsyth and to be his wife. The Duggars believe in marriage being a lifetime commitment, and being confident in your partner is the only way to ensure things will work as you grow together.

A new date for the next season has not yet been announced. Counting On was picked up for another season and will air at some point this summer. As they prepare for the new season, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s engagement has likely been filmed. When the season finale aired last Monday night, the previews showed Austin asking Jim Bob Duggar for permission to propose to his daughter. This is standard practice with this family, and clearly he gave his permission as they are now engaged. The Duggar and Forsyth families have known each other for quiet some time, and that is important. It appears that both sides are happy with the way things are progressing and are accepting of what the future will hold.

The newest chapter in Joy-Anna Duggar’s life is about to begin, and her family is excited to see where it will lead her. Counting On will be featuring plenty of footage on her during the upcoming season and fans will get to know more about Austin Forsyth as well.

[Featured Image by Duggar family/Twitter]