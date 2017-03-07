Brad Pitt Is Back In New Netflix ‘War Machine’ Trailer [Watch]

Brad Pitt is donning a full head of George Clooney-ish grey hair in his new movie, War Machine. Netflix has released a new trailer for the film, which features Pitt going full silver fox in the highly-anticipated war satire.

According to Us Magazine, the short teaser trailer doesn’t show Pitt’s face until the end, and the actor surprised everyone with his new look. The clip starts with a man telling Pitt’s General Stanley A. McMahon that everyone hopes he’s “the man who will get the job done.”

“You’re the leader of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan and you have spoken to the president once in 70 days,” a journalist played by Georgina Rylance explains to Pitt. “That, General, you must know, is a war you will never win.”

War Machine is a satirical piece that follows the rise and fall of a general of NATO forces in Afghanistan. Pitt plays the four-star general who quickly finds his power being compromised by the journalist’s exposé.

According to the Huffington Post, the new trailer ends with Pitt uttering a hilarious line, “Finish your phone call. The war can wait.”

Between Pitt’s new hair color and the absurdist nature of the movie, it looks like Netflix is on par with another big hit.

Starring alongside Pitt are Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Topher Grace, Lakeith Stanfield, and Meg Tilly. The film is scheduled for release on May 26, 2017.

The new trailer comes after news broke that Pitt might get back with Jennifer Aniston. The Daily Beast reports that Pitt reached out to Aniston following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. An insider claims that Pitt finds solace texting Aniston and that he tracked down her number after all these years.

Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005. Pitt quickly moved on to Jolie while Aniston has been linked to a number of different men over the years. She is currently married to Justin Theroux.

Pitt and Aniston’s marriage ended in the midst of his rumored affair with Jolie. Brad Pitt met Jolie while working on the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. That same year, Pitt and Aniston divorce and he started dating Jolie soon after.

While Pitt and Aniston are texting each other, it doesn’t sound like anything romantic is going on. In fact, an insider revealed that Theroux has no problems with the two communicating and Aniston just wants to be friends.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” the insider added.

The Allied star has certainly been through a lot of drama over the past six months. Not only did he deal with rumors of child abuse, but Pitt is also in a heated custody struggle with Jolie over their six children – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).

While Pitt enjoys his time in the limelight, Elite Daily reports that Jolie just released a new ad with the fragrance company Guerlain. The actress looks as stunning as ever in the new commercial, which features her doing a bunch of sexy stuff. The ad was filmed in France last summer.

Jolie also made her first red carpet appearance since the split promoting her new movie, First They Killed My Father. During an emotional chat with BBC News, Jolie opened up about how the divorce has affected her family.

“It was very difficult,” Jolie said of the breakup. “Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children.”

Jolie has not commented on the rumors about Pitt and Aniston.

