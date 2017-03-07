Kanye West Drops New Music, ‘Banned’ From Oscars After-Parties

Kanye West is officially back with his first track since his hospitalization in November last year, according to CNN. The “Famous” rapper dropped a 17-minute long new song on his SoundCloud account on Tuesday morning.

“Bed,” which serves as an extended (very extended) version of J. Holiday’s 2007 song of the same name, was recorded as a collaboration between Kanye West and fellow rapper, The-Dream.

While many of his fans may not know this, Kanye West debuted the 17-minute long song during his fashion show at New York Fashion Week in February, playing it on a loop during the fashion event.

This is not the first time that Kanye West and The-Dream have collaborated together as the rappers have previously recorded such songs as “Ultralight Beam” and “Highlights.”

Although Kanye West had been featured on several songs on albums of other artists over the past four months, “Bed” is the first track the rapper had released since his headline-making hospitalization in November last year.

The 17-minute song, which is probably the most relaxing song Kanye West has ever recorded in his musical career, features The-Dream’s feathery singing. The new song doesn’t seem to feature any vocals from Yeezy.

The-Dream originally co-wrote “Bed” for Chris Brown in 2007. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced suggesting that Kanye West was about to release new music.

And while many had hoped Kanye West would finally unveil his long-anticipated collaboration with Drake, the Chicago artist dropped the 17-minute long song on Tuesday.

The release of Kanye West’s “Bed” came a little more than 24 hours after the Oscars 2017, which was probably Yeezy’s attempt to get a piece of that media attention pie at least for a moment.

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian were reportedly banned from Oscars after-parties this year, according to All Hip Hop.

Kanye West and Kardashian were reportedly denied access to some of the most prestigious A-list Oscar after-parties on Sunday. Although Kardashian can now proudly be called an actress – Kanye West’s wife is set to make a cameo appearance in Ocean’s 8 – she is apparently still not welcome at Academy Awards parties.

According to Radar Online citing its insider, Kanye West and Kardashian wanted to attend Oscar after-parties and particularly the Vanity Fair bash, but they were reportedly rejected from this year’s Oscar after-parties.

The reason why Kanye West and Kardashian were denied access is because they hadn’t received invitations in the first place. This is reportedly not the first time the couple was not allowed to join in the fun at post-Oscar celebrations.

In fact, Kardashian has reportedly not attended a single Oscar after-party since Elton John’s party in 2014. According to reports, Kanye West and his wife watched the awards show at home this year.

In other news, appearing on the radio program, The Fam in the Morning, in mid-February, rapper Pusha T confirmed that Kanye West is working on his new album, according to Highsnobiety.

Pusha T’s interview on the radio program came at the time of Kanye West’s fashion show YEEZY Season 5 at New York Fashion Week. The G.O.O.D Music label boss confirmed that Yeezy is working on new music despite his November 2016 hospitalization.

Kanye West has previously teased the follow-up to 2016’s The Life of Pablo and said the new album would be titled Turbo Grafx 16. However, it’s unclear how West’s hospitalization and his recovery process have affected his work on the new album.

But Pusha T claims that Kanye West is back in the studio and working hard on Turbo Grafx 16. Earlier this year, rapper Tyga released new track “Feel Me” featuring Kanye West, who collaborated with six artists on their singles last year, including Drake’s “Pop Style.”

