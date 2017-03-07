Bella Thorne In Racy Pictures – Flaunts Cleavage And Booty In String Bikini

Bella Thorne’s racy picture has become a thing of every day. With teasing fans with sultry videos to flaunting too much in pictures, Bella Thorne really keeps increasing the temperature.

If recent Bella Thorne’s nude live feed video was not enough, Famous In Love star has previously also shared many other pictures in which she is flaunting her assets. She recently appeared in a pink corset top paired with hot pants showing off her massive cleavage.

#throwback to last night when we saw #getout that shit was off the charts!! Who else has seen it? @jordanpeele A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16am PST

During mid-February, Thorne confidently shared pictures of her summer body. She posed in a string bikini and even striped teased fans while tying her bikini in front of the camera showing off her curvy derriere.

Getting that vitamin d:) pic.twitter.com/YNuq1JGCB7 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 18, 2017

For former Disney actress, such pictures and videos are normal and she truly believes in sharing her true self, Maxim reported.

My bathing suit came undone. Whoops ✨???? pic.twitter.com/JnKjndIY9o — bella thorne (@bellathorne) February 16, 2017

“People tell me all the time about my social media and my Snapchat, but I’m not going to change myself for this business, and I’m not going to change myself for anyone else.”

Though the Disney’s Shake It Up star said that coming out as bisexual and posting racy images came with some backlash from the industry, she likes to think that fans love her for what she does.

“It is hard in this business for us. It really is. I have already had people talk shit to me. And it comes from people in the industry, not even fans. I’ve had studios tell me my image is too ‘out there,’ hinting at it but not really saying it.”

Thorne also revealed in her interview with Paper Magazine that she thinks that the world has changed so much and we have come so forward but still it is not enough, as many objects to people’s personal choices. While talking about sharing on social media, the former Disney star revealed that she is blunt and honest, she does not like to lie so if it is about any comment or if it is about sharing pictures, she keeps it real.

The actress further added that if she is not posting her pictures then paparazzi will, she prefers it comes to her fans from her. Bella shares a lot of pictures from her real life and many of them are racy that might garner wrong attention. She admitted that she is choosing to keep her image open and true.

“It’s because I’m choosing to want [to put it] out.”

The 19-year-old actress is looking forward to more serious roles and recently appearing in Freeform television series Famous In Love. The show is based on the book with the same name, written by Rebecca Serle. It will premiere on April 18, 2017. She will also be seen in upcoming 6 movie projects that will release somewhere this year or 2018.

“I always try to go for really different characters…I’ve now decided I’m not going to do another mean girl, and I’ve had to turn down a couple of really cool roles just because they were mean characters. I really just think about if I like the script if I like the director if I like the story. It’s really important to work with a great director because your career in that moment is in their hands.”

Bella Thorne’s role in Famous In Love is a recently selected teenage girl who enters the world of Hollywood after she cracks her audition. Paige [Bella Thorne] will be seen making many decisions of life, which youngsters will easily relate to. She will also be trying to make things correct and going through many patch-ups and break-ups among friends and lovers.

Paige will mostly be seen struggling between her reel and real life. She will have to make tough choices at times but glamor of Hollywood will be a tough thing for her to beat.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW]