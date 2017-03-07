‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Jeremy Calvert And Brooke Wehr Back Together And Pregnant?

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr called it quits earlier this year, but have they already gotten back together?

While Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr have been known to break up and make up in the past, their split weeks ago was believed to be their last due to the shocking allegations of cheating made by Wehr on Instagram. As fans will recall, Wehr claimed Calvert had cheated on her with a Teen Mom 2 producer — and several other women.

According to a Radar Online report last month, Brooke Wehr broke news of Jeremy Calvert’s alleged cheating with a meme of a man dancing with a woman that read, “Yes my love, I love you. I swear I won’t cheat on you tonight.”

In the caption, she added, “Sounds about right. Too bad he f****d the producer [Mandi Venturino]… [and] only about 1,000 other people.”

Wehr also posted a meme that said, “I don’t always fall in love. But when I do it’s with a cheating sociopath that f**ks up my life and wastes my time because I’m obviously retarded.”

Brooke Wehr accuses Jeremy Calvert of cheating with #TeenMom2 producer! See what both parties had to say about it –>https://t.co/norYvFhdFv pic.twitter.com/sWkh4K5elj — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) February 22, 2017

Throughout Brooke Wehr’s steady stream of allegations against him, Jeremy Calvert maintained that he had not cheated on her and labeled her a “crazy b***h” with a meme of his own.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr’s relationship began about 2 years ago. At the time, Calvert was fresh off a split from Leah Messer, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert. As fans may recall from past episodes of Teen Mom 2, Messer was seen exhibiting some odd behavior on camera prior to their split and on Twitter, Calvert claimed she had been caught cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, which she denied.

Although Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr experienced ups and downs throughout their relationship, they ultimately became engaged in late 2016 during a trip to Ocean City, Maryland with their daughters.

This is my one and only care in the world……. pic.twitter.com/SoNREjMjOh — Jeremy Calvert (@Calvert505) January 10, 2017

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr were believed to have split a couple of times this year, but now, it appears they may be back on once again. Days ago, Wehr shared a photo of herself and her daughter at their home and in the comments section of the photo, her fans suggested there was reason to believe she and Jeremy Calvert were back on.

“Makenna getting ready to go to her 2nd father/daughter dance last night #mybabyisntababyanymore #kindergarten #mygirl,” Wehr wrote in the caption of the photo.

A short time later, a woman on Instagram confirmed that she had recently seen Jeremy Calvert with Brooke Wehr. “They were together last night in Wheeling, [West Virginia], I saw them,” she wrote. “It was Jeremy, my cousin went and met him and got a picture with him.”

“They were at the toughman contest together in Wheeling, [West Virginia],” she continued.

In other Jeremy Calvert news, his rumored on-and-off fiance, Brooke Wehr, recently faced rumors of a possible pregnancy after Adalynn Faith Calvert spoke of a baby in someone’s belly during a recent Facebook Live session.

After hearing the rumor, Wehr took to Instagram, where she shot down the possibility.

“I am not pregnant,” she confirmed. “I’m not sure what happened last night or what was said, but it’s not this girl. I don’t know how that even got reflected onto me!”

