Chicago Bears: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft Second Round Targets

Over the last couple NFL seasons, it has been very tough to be a fan of the Chicago Bears. They have been unable to work their way back into playoff contention and have been going through a bit of a rebuilding stage. Now, the Bears need to have a productive offseason and a top-notch draft class to right the ship.

There is a lot of talent in the 2017 NFL Draft class through the entire draft. Chicago can get a few players that can help shape the future of their franchise if they play their cards right.

Jay Cutler looks to be on his way out of Chicago, which will help Bears’ fans breathe a sigh of relief. There has been no certain move on the Cutler front, but the Bears seem ready to either trade or release him. Moving on from Cutler will be a true ending of an era for the Bears’ franchise.

Looking ahead at the upcoming draft, the Bears are in a great position to make some major upgrades to their roster. John Fox needs more young talent and that is what this draft can offer. The first round is obviously the most scrutinized, but Chicago has a chance to get big names in the second, third, and fourth rounds.

All of that being said, which five players could be potential targets for the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft?

PFF scouting report for Florida CB Teez Taborhttps://t.co/hkJ80T70E3 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) February 28, 2017

Teez Tabor, Cornerback, Florida

Chicago is without question in need of some help in their defensive secondary. Teez Tabor could be a potential fit, after he racked up 33 tackles, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and six defensed passes for the Gators last season. Tabor may not end up being available when the No. 33 overall pick comes around, but would be a solid target.

Brad Kaaya, Quarterback, Miami

Switching focus to the offensive side of the football, the Bears will need to find a quarterback for the future. Brad Kaaya had a stellar career for the Miami Hurricanes and finished up last season with a 62.0 completion percentage to go along with 3,532 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Chicago won’t get one of the elite quarterbacks in the draft, but Kaaya has a lot of potential.

Dede Westbrook, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

The Bears could also consider drafting a wide receiver in the second round of the draft. Alshon Jeffery might be leaving town, which would open up a major hole at the position. Dede Westbrook caught 80 passes for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns last season at Oklahoma and would be a huge second round addition.

"A big quarterback with a big arm.” 3 potential landing spots for @DKizer_14: https://t.co/Q7lbgh4ZBK pic.twitter.com/FvT1cF5NgI — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2017

Garrett Bolles, Offensive Tackle, Utah

Another potential need for the Bears is on the offensive line. Drafting Garrett Bolles isn’t the most flashy option, but he would be a nice depth pickup for the Bears. They have to protect their next quarterback and Bolles could help make that happen.

DeShone Kizer, Quarterback, Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer would be the best pickup for the Bears in the second round. He is not expected to slide that far, but stranger things have happened in the past. Kizer completed 58.7 percent of his passes for the Fighting Irish last season and totaled 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Expect to see the Bears pick up an impact player in the second round of the draft this year. All five of those names listed above have the potential to become big names at their respective positions in the NFL. Chicago cannot afford to miss with their picks and all of these guys seem like good fits.

Do you think the Chicago Bears should take one of these five names in the second round? What other names would you add to the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Nam Y. Huh/AP Images]