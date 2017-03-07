Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Broke Up Because Of Fans And Media Backlash

Kristen Stewart reportedly blames fans and media for the breakup with Robert Pattinson. In her recent interview, the Twilight actress revealed that her social media mentions are still filled with anger from the vampire series’ fans due to her breakup with Pattinson.

During her interview with The Times, Stewart opened up about her publicized breakup and how it led to her final parting from her Twilight co-star. The 26-year-old actress said that after the intimate pictures with Rupert Sanders went public, she had to let go off something that was hers.

“I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Even the Twilight actor admitted in his interview in 2015 that so much media coverage at such young age made him uncomfortable. He was not even allowed to do interviews as he would like. The actor had to hide his true identity.

“It’s taken me a really long time to find out what my voice is or even if I had the right to say anything at all… I thought you could be funny and tell jokes and be yourself, but they were like, ‘No, you can’t do interviews like that.’ I fought really hard to hold on to my identity when all of that started happening.”

The Twilight Saga series that ran from 2008 to 2012 brought fame and name to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. However, the immensely successful vampire franchise did not turn out to be so great for the lead actors’ personal life.

The franchise was based on book series with the same name by Stephenie Meyer and was distributed by Summit Entertainment. With a budget of $385 million of 5 movies of the Twilight series, the box-office collection was of approximately $3,346 million.

Pattinson and Stewart started to maintain low-profile, even professionally, after their breakup due to numerous backlashes. Both the actors have moved on a lot from the Twilight movies. While the Lost City of Z actor still does not open up about his breakup with Café Society actress, Stewart really got nothing to hide and openly answers all of the media and fans’ questions.

“When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important, and topical.”

The actress does not feel burdened by the entire Twilight fiasco and is happy in her personal lie. She proudly came out as gay and dated VFX producer Alicia Cargile after the vampire movies were done with promotion. She has had numerous affairs since then. She even dated French singer Soko and Cara Delavigne’s ex-girlfriend St. Vincent.

Kristen Stewart is currently dating Stella Maxwell for over a year now. Robert Pattinson is known to be dating British singer FKA Twigs since September 2014. They have reportedly engaged in April 2015 but has no current plans to get married.

Meanwhile, the Twilight beauty is currently the face of Chanel and Balenciaga. She has done many different roles in indie films that have garnered a lot of film festivals’ attention. She is in talks to star in a mainstream film titled Underwater, which will be directed by William Eubank.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]