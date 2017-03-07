Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Confirms She Dated Drake As A Publicity Stunt

Jennifer Lopez may have just confirmed that her relationship with Drake was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Jennifer appeared to confirm the speculation that her romance with Drake may not have been the real deal during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on March 6, where she was asked point blank about dating the rapper after their relationship dominated headlines in December until their reported split last month.

After months of accusations that she and Drake were dating as a publicity stunt after they were first spotted getting cozy on Instagram late last year, Lopez potentially coyly confirmed the rumors on the late night talk show just weeks after it was reported that the two had broken up.

“Genuinely, did you get with Drake cause you didn’t know me yet?” Trevor asked Jennifer on the late night show per Hollywood Life, to which Lopez had a pretty interesting response while addressing the dating rumors.

“Let me clear this up,” Lopez hit back after being asked about the rapper on the talk show. “I am not with Drake.”

Though JLo didn’t give further details on their relationship, Jennifer then appeared to hint that their romance may have been a publicity stunt by coyly adding, “Maybe that’s all I need to say.”

Lopez’s recent dating confession marks the first time Jennifer has officially confirmed that she and Drake are not dating after JLo dodged the dating question when asked about possibly dating the “Hotline Bling” rapper in a number of interviews over the past few months.

When asked about dating Drake by Entertainment Tonight in January, Lopez appeared to hint for the first time that she and the rapper may not actually have been an official couple after all as Jennifer told the outlet that they had been spotted hanging out together because they working on a duet.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Lopez said at the time, sparking the publicity stunt accusations by not officially confirming that she and Drake were dating. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s publicity stunt accusations first swirled at the beginning of the year after Page Six blasted Lopez and Drake’s apparent romance as being “fake” while claiming that he and JLo being spotted together was all to promote their duet, the title of which has not yet been announced.

“It is believed they are using their chemistry to sell their new record,” a source alleged to Page Six of Lopez and the “Take Care” rapper in January, claiming that JLo and Drake purposefully leaked footage from what’s thought to be the music video from their duet, which showed them hugging and embracing while being crowned King and Queen of a make believe prom, to create buzz for the song which Jennifer confirmed could be on his new album.

“Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song,” noted the source of the leaked footage of Lopez, claiming that Jennifer and Drake’s romance was “fake” and “just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together.”

“If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it,” continued the source at the time, suggesting that Lopez and the rapper wanted fans to talk about their supposed relationship.

Jennifer and Drake’s fans were also quick to accuse Lopez and the musician of dating as a publicity stunt earlier this year prior to Us Weekly claiming that the twosome’s relationship had “died down” in February.

“I can’t wait for that Drake and JLo song. It better be good after the publicity stunt they tried to pull on us. Smh,” Twitter user @ELBoriDomi tweeted last month of the alleged dating publicity stunt, while @Segolo hit back at Jennifer and Drake in February, “We know it was just a publicity stunt to promote your future work together: People aren’t morons!!”

Jennifer was previously accused of dating for publicity back in 2015 after TMZ alleged that JLo never actually broke up with then boyfriend Casper Smart, despite claiming she was single as relationship rumors with her The Boy Next Door co-star Ryan Guzman hit the headlines.

The site alleged at the time that Lopez and Smart never actually split while accusing Jennifer of allegedly faking the breakup because she “felt creating a buzz that she was hooking up with co-star Ryan Guzman would help sell tickets.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez coyly confirmed she and Drake were dating as a publicity stunt?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]