‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Talks ‘King Arthur’ And Girlfriend Morgana

Charlie Hunnam has been hard at work since his days as Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy. Following seven seasons on the hit biker drama, Hunnam is starting to expand his career on the big screens. In his latest role, Hunnam is taking on the lead in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

According to Comic Book, Hunnam actually compared his portrayal of King Arthur with Jax. Although Hunnam did a lot to distance himself from the character, he admitted that Arthur’s storyline paralleled Jax’s loyalty to his family and club.

“I was certainly cognizant of it and wanted to try to distance myself. King Arthur was the first thing I did after Sons had finished so I was eager to have sort of a departure from that and not repeat too much, but there were just inherent similarities and I realized that it would be foolish to try to fight it,” Hunnam explained.

“It’s about loyalty to your brothers and the sort of unlikely family growing up,” he added. “We all need family, so he’s developed this little family around.”

Ritchie’s version of the story is nothing like its predecessors. The movie explores more of Arthur’s origins and his rise to power, which includes him growing up as a bandit. The film also features themes familiar to any Sons of Anarchy fan, such as brotherhood, breaking the law, and anti-heroism.

While Hunnam prepares for the movie’s release, Showbiz Junkies is reporting that he is being awarded at the 2017 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. The actor will be receiving an award for Male Star of the Year at the event for his part in Ritchie’s upcoming flick.

In addition to King Arthur, Hunnam is also slated to appear in The Lost City of Z. The movie is set to open in theaters on April 14th. The award ceremony is being held in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace and will run from March 27-30.

The Lost City of Z is an adaption of James Gray’s novel of the same name. The movie centers on the story of British explorer Colonel Fawcett (Hunnam) who disappeared while searching for the legendary city in the Amazon. The movie also stars Sienna Miller as Hunnam’s wife, Tom Holland as his son, and Robert Pattinson as his best friend.

Although King Arthur has a lot of similarities with Hunnam’s character on Sons of Anarchy, his role in The Lost City of Z couldn’t be any different. In fact, it will be interesting to see how Hunnam portrays the explorer and should offer him an opportunity to show off his acting range.

Meanwhile, King Arthur and The Lost City of Z aren’t the only projects on Hunnam’s plate. According to Pop Sugar, the actor is currently developing his own movie that delves into the life of his late father. Hunnam is planning on writing the movie and starring as his dad, who died back in 2013.

“I’m going to develop a story about my father and play my father in a film, which is really, really exciting and something that I’ve thought and dreamed about for a long time,” Hunnam revealed.

Hunnam also explained that the movie would explore elements of family drama, love, and conflict. These themes are things that Hunnam still struggles with, especially when it comes to balancing life and work.

???? New Video of Charlie Hunnam & Morgana McNelis on Melrose Ave. (12.10.16) pic.twitter.com/wXByc8dpYB — Charlie Hunnam (@CharlieHunnamFC) January 6, 2017

Hunnam is currently dating longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis. Although Hunnam is happy with his relationship and called McNelis an “incredibly understanding girlfriend,” he admitted that he needs to do a better job at managing his time between filming and family time. Given his current workload, that might be a difficult task.

Tell us! Although Jax Teller died in the series finale of Sons of Anarchy (It has been over 2 years, it is no longer a spoiler!) would you like to see him pop up in a flashback on the spin-off Mayans MC? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]