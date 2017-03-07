North Carolina Teen Called 911 On Himself After Decapitating His Mom

Oliver Funez, a North Carolina teen, called 911 on himself and walked outside with his mother’s severed head in his hands before Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the home, police reports maintain. Some media outlets are also reporting the alleged killer’s name as either Oliver Funes, Oliver Funes Machada, and Oliver Funez Machado.

The 18-year-old North Carolina teenager was found walking down his typically safe and quiet street in the Zebulon area, with his mother’s decapitated head in one hand and a very bloody butcher knife in the other, the Daily Mail reports.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday Oliver Funez called 911 to tell police officers he had just killed his mother inside the family home. Two sisters who were also inside the home at the time were left unharmed. Another sibling was still at school when the gruesome murder and decapitation of the mother’s head, took place.

Live at 11: 18-year-old Oliver Funez charged with murdering his mother in their Zebulon home. 35-year-old Yesenia Funez found decapitated. pic.twitter.com/XcmSg5E8Xy

— Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) March 7, 2017

Oliver Funez has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his mother, Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. The 35-year-old woman’s husband was at work when the carnage unfolded inside of his home. He was reportedly so overcome with shock and grief he had to be led away from the crime scene with the aid of the law enforcement investigators. Additional relatives also arrived on the scene after the 911 call and were seen attempting to comfort each other and the victim’s daughters.

A motive for the horrific murder has not yet been shared by North Carolina police officials. During an interview near the crime scene, neighbor Ryan Reader said he was extremely surprised by the brutal killing which took place so close to this home when speaking with local WBTW reporters.

“Complete and utter shock. This whole area is a quiet area and I didn’t know what to expect when I got home and saw police cars and everything around,” Reader said.

Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead deemed the decapitation of the North Carolina mother a “terrible situation” for the family, neighborhood, and the entire county.

Deputies say after decapitating his mother, Oliver Funez, 18, called 911. Two young children were at home, thankfully unharmed. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/98fL3MOziN — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) March 7, 2017

“I’m just glad things worked out the way they did and no one else was hurt in taking the suspect into custody,” Sheriff Winstead added. “I can’t tell you how many stab wounds or cuts. We just haven’t gotten that far in the investigation.”

Another neighbor to the home where Oliver Funez said he decapitated his own mother, also spoke to reporters about the startling scene he witnessed on the street.

“It’s uh, hard to comprehend,” Eddie Garner said. He lives only a few homes away from where the murder took place, ABC News reports.

Garner also stated police officers were carefully reviewing the entire crime scene, apparently including the street where Oliver Funez walked while carrying his mother’s severed head. He witnessed the victim’s husband arriving home and being faced with the horrific tragedy.

“I don’t know what they told him. I mean, we just heard him crying and you could hear him all over the place. I mean he definitely never expected something like this to happen,” Garner added.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is still in the early stages of its investigation. Chief Terry Wright told the press his officers would be at the crime scene as long as it took to do a thorough search of the premises and fully investigate what happened inside the home.

Chief Wright said he owes it to the victim and her loved ones to make sure the murder investigation is done in a proper manner so once the case goes to court, “justice can be served.”

[Featured Image by VCHAL/Shutterstock]