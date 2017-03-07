‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry’s Rumored Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Speaks Out On Twitter

As Kailyn Lowry continues to keep the identity of her their child’s father a secret, rumors are swirling which suggest her mystery man may be Chris Lopez.

Following rumors claiming Tyler Hill or JC Cueva may have fathered Lowry’s baby, it has been revealed that Lopez spoke of a baby back in January, weeks after Lowry’s divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized.

“To my miracle child, I’m so sorry,” Lopez wrote to his followers in a since-deleted tweet — which was favorited by Kailyn Lowry. Although the tweet reminded online for several weeks, Lopez deleted the post after it was spotlighted by several media outlets.

Lopez continued to tease his followers with vague comments in the weeks that followed. As The Hollywood Gossip revealed on March 6, Lopez mysteriously commented, “I won the bet,” at the end of January, and added, “Well, technically, we both called it.”

In response, Kailyn Lowry wrote, “Are you [for real].”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

While Chris Lopez hasn’t directly confirmed or denied the ongoing rumors tying him to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy, he has posted a couple of new tweets about the rumors. In one post, Lopez wrote, “It’s only valid if it comes from my own mouth not no he say she say.” In another, he said, “It’s hard to tell the real stories from the fake ones… Cause nowdays if they don’t got it they’ll make one.”

After seeing what he had written, some guessed that Lopez was simply playing coy about his past relationship with Kailyn Lowry because he wasn’t ready to deal with the drama she could possibly inflict upon him. Others suggested he should go public with his possible confirmation because he’d likely have more people on her side than she does at this time.

Since Kailyn Lowry confirmed her baby news with fans, she has been targeted with criticism for allowing herself to get pregnant with her third child by a third man. Some have even compared her to Jenelle Evans, who recently gave birth to her third child with a third man. All the while, Lowry has claimed to have the support of her loved ones.

Lopez also seemingly dissed Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband on Twitter after Marroquin revealed plans to released a tell-all book, Heartlessly Hustled. In his post, Lopez mentioned a book but didn’t say a thing about Marroquin directly.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

Kailyn Lowry appeared on last week’s live Teen Mom 2 after show on Monday but refused to comment on the identity of her baby’s father when asked about the issue by host Nessa Diab. Instead, she spoke of her two older sons, Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, from her past relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively, and revealed that the boys were excited to welcome a sibling.

Kailyn Lowry tied the knot with Marroquin in 2012 and celebrated their nuptials one year later with a much larger ceremony outside of Philadelphia. In the years that followed, Lowry and Marroquin welcomed their first child together, Lincoln, and in 2015, Lowry became pregnant with their second child. Sadly, the second pregnancy ended in miscarriage and just months later, their split was confirmed.

Kailyn Lowry told Javi Marroquin she was not open to the idea of having more children after her miscarriage and because they were not on the same page with their future family planning, they decided to call it quits.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]