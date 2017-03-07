‘Vikings’ Season 5 Spoilers: The End Of Lagertha? Harald Takes Over, Floki Flees

The new season of Vikings is still a few months away, and the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers suggest that when fans come back to Kattegat, they will be in for the shock of our lives as things will be very different. When last viewers left these intrepid heroes in Kattegat, Lagertha had taken over, while there was death on all sides — including of Floki’s beloved wife, Helga. So what happens now?

Warning: This article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Vikings Season 5 spoilers.

First, according to the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from the Christian Post, one of the first things viewers are going to see is Harald Finehair taking over Kattegat, meaning that he’ll be stripping the crown from Lagertha. In history, Harald Finehair was the king that would ultimately unite all of Scandinavia, so it was sort of self-evident that he would be taking over from Lagertha at some point.

“For fans who have seen the preview, the crown on Harald’s head is not a good sign for Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). It can be recalled that in the previous season, Harald was longing to be a Lothbrok and wanted to rule Norway. In the upcoming season, it is expected that he and Lagertha will be going against each other and the latter will have a slim chance of being the victor.”

Meanwhile, the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from the International Business Times suggest that there will be a strange fate that befalls Floki, another beloved character on the show.

Fans are still reeling from the violent loss of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), and the loss of Floki may prove to be too much for the show’s loyal fans. However, Floki won’t be dead, so much as he will be away from everyone he loves in Iceland.

“Another interesting thing about the ‘Vikings’ season 5 preview is the part where Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) apparently discovers Iceland. Many fans believe that Skarsgård’s Floki is loosely based on a historical figure named Hrafna-Flóki Vilgerðarson, who is known for being the first Norseman to deliberately sail to Iceland. His voyage is documented in the ‘Landnámabók’ manuscript, a medieval Icelandic book that substantially chronicles the settlement of the Norsemen in Iceland during the ninth and tenth centuries.”

Finally, the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from a separate Christian Post report suggest that fans will see a lot more violent deaths in the new season, which is set to being airing in November. The outlet spoke to show creator Michael Hirst, and he suggested that fans of the show will be devastated when the new season starts.

“Series creator Michael Hirst previously revealed that the fifth season will open with Sigurd’s (David Lindström) burial. It can be recalled that Sigurd’s brother, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), had killed him with an axe in the season 4 finale. This murderous act will result in the Lothbrok siblings’ divide, as previewed by Hirst. “These people are playing for possession of the known world,” Hirst told Variety. “It’s not like a little local fight — these are huge territories. The Great Army has conquered a huge part of England. How do we behave now? That’s what Season 5 opens with.”

The new season of Vikings will air in September.

