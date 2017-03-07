Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Alleged Custody Battle

Kourtney Kardashian and on/off boyfriend Scott Disick are allegedly fighting and “at war” after Kourtney threatened to file for sole custody of their three children.

According to reports, Kourtney and Scott aren’t exactly on the best terms right now and supposedly got into a verbal fight over the custody of their kids that resulted in Disick supposedly telling his former partner to “f*** off” after she threatened to take their children away.

Sources are alleging that Scott “waged a war” against Kourtney after she reportedly told him that she’d attempt to get sole custody of their children Mason, Penelope and Reign, amid reports Disick went on what Radar Online described as being “a month-long boozy bender” that supposedly caused Kardashian to re-think their custody agreement.

Just days after X17 spotted Disick out and about with his and Kourtney’s three kids, a source told Radar Online that Disick and Kardashian supposedly got into a verbal fight that saw Scott tell his former partner to “f*** off” after she told him of her possible custody plans.

“Kourtney and Scott had it out after she told him she was going after custody,” a Kardashian source alleged of the latest drama to surround Kardashian and Disick, adding that Scott and his ex are fighting after he “told her that there is no way in hell that he would allow that to happen” and will do what it takes to keep the custody arrangement they already have.

“Scott will fight Kourtney to the bitter end if he has to, because there is just no way that he will let her do this,” continued the Kardashian insider amid the potential custody battle rumors. “[Disick] doesn’t think the kids are in any danger. He told her she can f*** off.”

Kourtney and Scott have not confirmed the report claiming they’re fighting over custody of their children, though the latest drama comes shortly after sources alleged to Us Weekly that Disick was actually hoping to reconcile with Kardashian almost two years after their breakup, as the magazine reported that Scott allegedly asked Kourtney to marry him during a recent family vacation – only to have the reality star turn him down.

The site claimed last month that Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras were rolling when he proposed to Kourtney during a Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica, reporting that after Disick asked his former girlfriend to get married.

Kourtney Kardashian allegedly replied “no” to Scott Disicks’ marriage proposal prior to reports claiming they’re fighting over custody, while the family insider added that the mom of three “is over being with him” after the two called it quits after eight years together in 2015.

“Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry,” the Kardashian insider claimed of how he reacted to Kourtney’s rejection, which came just weeks before Kim’s sister reportedly started fighting with her ex over a possible custody battle.

The latest rumors claiming Kourtney may be looking for full custody of her and Scott’s three children also comes just days after sources claimed that Disick is supposedly also looking to land a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff that would show off his work life as well as his hard partying lifestyle.

Kardashian sources alleged to Life & Style last month that Scott was supposedly urging Kourtney’s mom and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner to get him his own reality show after being a permanent fixture on Keeping Up with the Kardashians ever since he and Kardashian first started dating in 2007.

A Kardashian insider alleged that Disick had the idea that his reality show would see him flipping multi-million dollar homes as well as following his extravagant life as a single man.

“[Scott] wants it to be a hybrid: a home-makeover reality show in which he flips houses mixed with plenty of his hard-partying antics,” a Kardashian insider claimed of the reality show he’s pitching, alleging that Disick already has Jenner’s approval to go ahead with the show but didn’t reveal how Kourtney reacted to the reality show news.

What do you think of reports claiming Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are allegedly fighting over the custody arrangement of their three children?

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Women’s Health]