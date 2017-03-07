‘Overboard’ Remake To Star Anna Faris And Eugenio Derbez With Roles Reversed

An Overboard remake is in the works, and is set to star Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez as the lead characters.

The original 1987 romantic comedy starred Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Edward Herrmann, and told the story of a beautiful heiress Joanna Stayton (Hawn) who hires a carpenter Dean Proffitt (Russell) to do some work on her boat, specifically to build her an immaculate closet.

When Proffitt’s work doesn’t meet up to her standards, Joanna treats him rudely and refuses to pay him for the work. Joanna ends up pushing Dean off the ship and throwing his tools in after him, losing her wedding ring in the process. Later that night, she returns to the boat deck to retrieve her ring, and falls overboard. Joanna is rescued and taken to a hospital, where she is suffering from amnesia. Dean sees her on the news, and decides this is his perfect chance to get back at her for the way she had treated him. Dean goes to the hospital and convinces Joanna that she is his wife named Annie. He takes her home, and introduces her to their kids, a bunch of rowdy boys who thrive on causing trouble, and describes her life; keeping up with the house, cooking dinner, and taking care of the kids. At first, Joanna is disgusted by this life, but eventually she starts to fall in love with Dean and the boys.

The new remake is being co-wrote and co-directed by Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg, and will feature a similar story-line, but with the leading roles reversed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Overboard remake will tell the story of a “spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht, and is convinced by a single, working class mom (Faris) that he is her husband.”

“The original Overboard was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way,” MGM President Jonathan Glickman said in a statement on Monday. “Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernize the story for a whole new generation of moviegoers.”

Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez to Star in ‘Overboard’ Remake With Leading Roles Reversed pic.twitter.com/Zd4VfTaRKR — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) March 7, 2017

According to E! News, this will mark the first leading role Anna Faris has held since 2013. Faris is currently starring alongside Allison Janney in the CBS comedy Mom, which is now in its fourth season. Many people had hoped Hawn and Russell’s daughter actress Kate Hudson would jump on the chance to take part in the remake, however she had no interest.

“My mom plays such iconic roles that I couldn’t really see anybody…being able to embody or encompass what it is that she is,” Hudson said in a 2014 interview with Seth Meyers.

Despite not wanting to be in the Overboard remake, Hudson admitted she loved the film, and shared her favorite lines during a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“He goes, ‘Oh, c’mon, Annie. Just take a guess.’ And she looks at him. It’s so funny! Or when she’s in the back of the truck and she’s [gobsmacked]. One of my favorite ad-libs when she looks at the guy and she goes, ‘Eat your checkers.’ My mom is so wonderful and talented. My mom is this added effervescence. What she is and what she eliminates, it’s a gift. She has something that makes people happy.”

Are you excited for the Overboard remake? Do you think Faris and Derbez will live up to Hawn and Russell’s roles? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/ Getty Images]