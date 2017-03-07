NFL Rumors: Giants, 49ers Eye Terrelle Pryor, Tony Romo To Broncos Deal Coming?

The NFL rumors are just starting to heat up and Tony Romo and Terrelle Pryor are two of the biggest names on the NFL market heading into the 2017 season, but, where will they end up is the million dollar question.

Pryor has quickly shed his Ohio State quarterback roots to become one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, will Pryor be heading to a new team this summer, or will the Cleveland Browns be all-in on the star wideout and resign him to the mega deal he is looking for?

Bleacher Report indicates that several teams are more than interested in taking a look at Pryor, including the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. While that sounds like bad news for the Browns and their fans, it doesn’t mean that Pryor is out of the running to re-sign with Cleveland, but it looks like he will test free agency first.

Over the next two days, Pryor’s agent Drew Rosenhaus will know exactly what he can get for the [1,000-yard] receiver on the open market, and then the Browns will have an opportunity to match or exceed the best deal said Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com Rosenhaus and Pryor will also weigh the offers to find the right opportunity for Pryor.

The problem with Pryor and the Browns striking a deal is unfortunately what all teams experience in this situation – they are far apart in terms of what they believe the new contract should look like. Rosenhaus believes that Pryor should be paid like one of the top receivers in the NFL, which is hard to argue. Pryor is coming to his own, and he would be a lot more popular if he didn’t play in Cleveland, however, that reason alone is why the Browns need to pony up the big bucks and keep him.

For all the suffering Browns fans have gone through, the last thing they need is to watch Pryor score game winning touchdowns for the New York Giants or Philadelphia Eagles.

Pryor is going to get paid top wideout money, like Cincinnati’s A.J. Green and Atlanta’s Julio Jones. The question is who will be writing the checks this fall?

Now on to Tony Romo.

Romo has been rumored to be heading to several different teams over the past three months, however the rumor consistency is the Denver Broncos. So could GM John Elway once again go after a free agent top quarterback to lead Denver into the 2017 season?

As reported prior by the Inquisitr, a recent Colorado 9 News report indicated that the Broncos are now saying they’re serious about signing Tony Romo if and when the Dallas Cowboys release him from the team.

If the Broncos are serious about making a run to get the veteran quarterback, it seems to be a mutual feeling from the Romo camp as well. The Broncos are the preferred choice for Romo if he were released and had the opportunity to choose where he could play in 2017.

Of course Denver is not the only team expected to pursue Romo. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly have had more than a passing interest in the soon to be free agent, but both of those squads may not fit the bill per say for Romo to take over in 2017. The Cardinals have agreed to bring back Carson Palmer in 2017, and the Texans just spent a boat load of cash on former Denver QB Brock Osweiler.

After paying him $21 million in 2016, and a scheduled $16 million guaranteed this season, it wouldn’t be easy to trade Osweiler, so bringing in Romo may just be wishful thinking.

Fans will know a lot more on the Romo situation, possibly in two days in fact, because March 9 is when clubs must exercise options for 2017 on all players who have option clauses in their 2016 contracts. Also, if Romo is going to be released and/or traded, it will most likely be done before or during the 2017 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft takes place on April 27-29 this year.

