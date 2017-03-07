Do ‘DWTS’ Season 24 Stars Heather Morris And Maks Have An Unfair Advantage?

DWTS Season 24 will feature an incredible lineup of celebrities, television personalities, and sports figures, but do some of the contestants have a leg up on the competition? Athletes typically perform well on the show, but some fans believe Heather Morris’ previous dancing career gives her an unfair advantage.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Morris used to work as a backup dancer for Beyoncé and even appeared in “Single Ladies.” Her dancing experience definitely gives her an advantage over everyone else, but is it unfair to the other contestants?

“You’ve got the gymnast [Simone Biles], you’ve got the figure skater [Nancy Kerrigan],” host Erin Andrews explained. “And you’ve got Heather Morris who, I mean, she did ‘Single Ladies’ with Beyoncé! So, those are the ringers.”

Morris certainly has a lot of work ahead of her if she wants to take home the coveted mirror ball trophy, but her experience as a professional dancer isn’t sitting well with fans. In fact, many DWTS fans believe Morris has an unfair advantage over the entire field, especially since she’s been dancing professionally for years.

Of course, a similar point could be made with the athletes that appear on the show. Stamina and fitness play a big part in the competition, and professional gymnasts and figure skaters already know what it’s like to perform in front of a crowd. Further, they know how to handle the stress of competition and deliver results.

Despite the negative reaction, AOL reports that Morris doesn’t think she has an advantage over the other dancers that are a part of Season 24 of DWTS. When opening up about her rehearsals with her dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Morris said “the competition is completely fair.”

“We did a couple little moves,” she added. “I taught him some moves, but we’ll see.”

Maksim has been a part of the show for 15 seasons and is considered a seasoned vet – but others think the same could be said of Morris. “I don’t think so at all!” Morris hit back. “I think the competition is completely fair. There’s a gold medal gymnast! Come on!”

Maksim added that he and Morris will try their best to take home the trophy this season. He also explained how each contestant brings their own strengths to the show and everyone has their own advantage in certain areas.

For Morris, she looks at Charo, not Biles or Kerrigan, as her biggest competition this season. “Charo won my heart today, and I know she’ll win America’s heart.”

While Morris clearly has a lot of experience on the dance floor, she thinks competing on DWTS is a completely different game. In particular, Morris is looking forward to all the costumes and themes, but she’s also nervous to dance on national television.

“I’m excited for the costumes, for sure. The costumes are like, unbelievable. My favorite,” she stated. “I’m a little nervous about it being on live television. You know, people watching from all over the country. It’s a little nerve-wracking.”

According to E! News, the Glee star is coming off the birth of her second child in February 2016. Morris had her first baby in 2013 and is in a similar boat as Maksim’s fiancé, Peta Murgatroyd. Peta and Maksim just had their first children together in January.

Apart from Morris, Kerrigan, and Biles this season of DWTS will feature the likes of Nick Viall (The Bachelor), Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Rashad Jennings, David Ross, Normani Kordei (Fifth Harmony), Bonner Bolton, Mr. T., and Chris Kattan.

Fans can watch Morris compete when the new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres March 20 on ABC.

